Which Succession PR strategy is best: Operation Embalm Lenin or Operation Shit-On-Dad?

What is the best way to announce two interim co-CEOs?

by Ewan Larkin Added 3 hours ago

Photograph by Macall Polay/HBO

If you like to spend your Sunday evenings wrapped up in HBO’s Succession, then you’re aware of the two PR strategies brought forth in episode four. 

PRWeek already broke down the major communications angles of the drama’s latest installment, but here’s a quick refresher for those who need it. It all revolves around the announcement of two interim co-CEOs. 

Operation Embalm Lenin refers to a soft, safe announcement plan, punctuated by photos of a happy family. Operation Shit-On-Dad, alternatively, is essentially a smear campaign of an outgoing executive — used to bolster the public standing of the replacement leaders.

So, let’s hear it. Which of Succession’s PR strategies do you prefer?


