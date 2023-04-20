Sprout Social rolls out AI-powered features

The company is building on the platform’s proprietary machine learning and automation capabilities.

CHICAGO: Social media management platform Sprout Social is rolling out several AI-powered features.

Building on the platform's proprietary machine learning and automation capabilities, Sprout is adding an integration with OpenAI to create GPT-powered features and functionalities for its listening, publishing, customer care and advocacy services.

The first feature to launch is called Smart Query Suggestions. The tool bolsters the platform's listening service by adding GPT-powered query keyword recommendations.

Sprout's listening service processes hundreds of millions of messages each day. With Smart Query Suggestions, users will be able to more effectively make sense of these conversations, allowing them to create more tailored topics.

Sprout Social also recently acquired Repustate, a sentiment analysis and social listening tool. The platform plans to further integrate Repustate and OpenAI's capabilities to create services that make the jobs of PR pros easier, more efficient and effective. Possible areas targeted include generating copy suggestions and helping users gain deeper, more nuanced insights into conversations taking place online.

These features expand on Sprout's capabilities, including optimal send times, smart categories, social customer-care routing and workflow functionality. Smart Query Suggestions is in beta and will soon be made widely available.