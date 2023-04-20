Why Dove created a billboard made of syringes

The campaign aims to warn girls of the dangers of chasing unrealistic beauty standards.

by Eric Berger Added 2 hours ago

The study looked into teen use of injectables.

TORONTO: In recent decades, teenage girls have been turning to cosmetic injectables to achieve unrealistic beauty standards in large numbers, prompting concern among doctors. 

To highlight this trend, Dove, a Unilever toiletry and beauty-products brand, created a billboard made of syringes in Toronto. 

“Teens aged 14 to 17 have turned to invasive procedures like cosmetic injectables to alter their appearance to meet the unrealistic beauty standards they see in their feeds and the world around them,” said Rishabh Gandhi, head of personal care for Unilever Canada, via email. “We wanted to find a way to bring this to life to expose the harmful nature of beauty ideals and its negative impact on youth, while providing parents and carers tools and resources to help kids combat toxic beauty pressures.”

The billboard is the latest effort from Dove aimed at building self-esteem among young people and rejecting toxic beauty standards. In 2004, the brand launched the Dove Self-Esteem Project, and it has since produced content such as a video last year to spread awareness about how teens are getting harmful beauty advice online.  

At Square One, a popular mall in Toronto, the brand set up a billboard that looked like a pointillist piece, with medical syringes arranged to form a young woman’s face. Positioned above the face is a figure from a marketing study that found more than 50,000 cosmetic injectables were performed on Canadian teens last year. 

The company also created a website about the trend, which included a “confidence kit” with tips for adults on how to help teens build a positive body image. 

“We wanted to address this directly in the Canadian market to elevate the conversation about harmful beauty ideals and provide access to Dove Self-Esteem Project tools that will help build body confidence and self-esteem in girls,” Gandhi stated.

On TikTok, hashtags for videos about “plasticsurgery” and “lipfiller” had 26 billion views last year, NBC News reported

Unilever worked with Ogilvy Toronto and David Miami on the campaign. Edelman worked on earned media and PHD worked on paid media. Parade served as the production company.


(Photo credit: Getty Images).

