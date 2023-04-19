‘Allergic to Love:’ Flonase does reality TV for allergy sufferers

The 12-minute spot was filmed on a farm in Colombia and features a case of improv actors.

NEW YORK: If you suffer from hay fever, would you search through a pile of hay for the keys to finding love.

Six men faced that challenge on a dating reality show, Allergic to Love, created by the allergy medication Flonase, which is a GSK brand.

The satirical spot, which debuted on March 31, shows contestants trying to win over a character named “Tish” despite their terrible allergy symptoms and Tish’s love of the outdoors.

“We thought it would be a really great opportunity to educate the consumer on Flonase while also coming up with something that's really entertaining,” said Tish Tillie, brand director for Flonase.

The almost 12-minute spot was filmed on a farm in Colombia and features a case of improv actors. TV personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins is the host.

The creatives developed a basic script but allowed the actors to improvise the date scenes, Tillie said.

During one date, “Graham” joins Tish while she photographs wildlife. To disguise themselves, they put on suits made of grass. Tish tells Graham to be quiet so they don’t scare off a bird. Then Graham sneezes, ruining his chances with Tish.

“Speaking of birds, it seems like Graham could have used a wingman named Flonase, which relieves symptoms for 24 hours,” a voiceover says.

On another date, Tish shares her love of gardening with “Jayson,” who is allergic to pollen. He says he’s crying about Tish’s beauty, but she’s skeptical that it’s just watery eyes.

The spot is longer than most marketing videos, so the creatives did minimal messaging about the product itself, Tillie said.

The idea was to create “something that allergy sufferers could relate to, that they could see themselves in and be entertained and laugh at, and then pop in the brand as a psst, psst, ‘Did you know?’” Tillie said.

The brand also produced teaser versions of the video, which it posted on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

The company invested $2.5 million in the campaign. FCB was the creative agency; Publicis was the media firm; Weber Shandwick recruited Mai Jenkins as host and Edelman managed PR.

The company will measure the effectiveness of the campaign based on metrics such as how many people view the entire video, click-through rates and how much time people spend on the show’s website, Flonase.tv.