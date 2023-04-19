Former ReviveHealth exec Jeff Speer joins Merryman Communications

Speer will work closely with Betsy Merryman, president and managing partner at her namesake agency.

by Lecia Bushak, MM+M Added 1 hour ago

Speer joins from Revive.

REDONDO BEACH, CA: Former ReviveHealth executive Jeff Speer is joining California-based Merryman Communications as its MD, the company said on Monday.

Speer joins from Revive, where he served as EVP of strategy. As the eighth employee at the full-service healthcare agency, he spent 12 years driving growth and agency initiatives at ReviveHealth, which is now part of the Weber Shandwick Collective

His responsibilities at the firm centered on strategic planning, new business, thought leadership, departmental management and internal communication.

Before that, he was VP at Porter Novelli Life Sciences for four years. He started his career at FischerHealth, which later folded into Porter Novelli, as an account manager.

Over the course of his career, Speer has worked with blue chip healthcare clients like Johnson & Johnson, Kaiser Permanente, Signify Health and HCA Healthcare. 

Merryman represents a host of notable pharma and biotech clients, including Biosense Webster, a J&J company, Boston Scientific and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. 

Speer will work with Merryman on expanding the scope of agency operations and business development activities. The agency noted that he brings a background in medical technology, health tech, brand strategy, creative advertising and integrated campaigns to the role.

As for the organization he just left, Revive named Chris Bevolo as its CEO in early February.

Bevolo is an industry veteran who founded the Minneapolis-based healthcare marketing firm Interval in 1995. He has been with Revive since 2014 and will report to Jim O’Leary, CEO of North America at Weber Shandwick, as part of the position.

This story first appeard on mmm-online.com. 


