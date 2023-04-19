‘PR agencies keep us lean, nimble and honest’ – Comms chiefs tell agencies what they want now

What does the modern comms or corporate affairs director need from their agency? The latest episode of Beyond the Noise hears the comms chiefs for Google and Ovo, two of the UK’s most interesting businesses, explain their roles and the consultancy services they require.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 1 hour ago

Alex Doorey, vice-president of corporate affairs and sustainability at energy supplier OVO, says the modern corporate affairs director is heavily reliant on PR consultancies and that these relationships “keep us lean, they keep us nimble and they keep us honest”.

Jen Jamie, director of comms and public affairs for the UK and Ireland at Google, also joined the podcast to explain how “innovation” is now the key attribute she looks for in agency partners.

PRWeek UK’s Beyond the Noise podcast, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

The two comms leads joined regular hosts PRWeek editor-in-chief Danny Rogers and founder of New Society, Frankie Oliver, to discuss the evolving role of the client-side comms lead; the types of agency they work with; the skills they are looking for; traditional writing skills versus AI-generated content; the agency pitching process; strategic versus creative input; overservicing and underservicing; what makes a client-agency relationship break down; and looking after the mental health of agency teams.

PR agencies mentioned include Ogilvy, Teneo, CCGroup, The Romans, Strand Partners, Childhood PR and Flint.


National Gallery appoints PR agency for commercial brief

Pearl Comms acquires Kinetic

Reeves Media hires managing director

Reputational problems plague 98 per cent of firms

Prime Minister in purdah row

Graze appoints consumer comms agency

Omnicom PR revenue rises 5.8% in Q1

WPP marks 30th anniversary of Stephen Lawrence’s death

Ketchum hires corporate deputy MD

Wacl campaign accelerates push to smash 50% women CEO ceiling

