Kickstarter fills lead marketing and comms roles with Twitter vets

BROOKLYN, NY: Kickstarter has hired Twitter alums Courtney Brown Warren and Nikki Kria as VP of brand marketing and head of communications, respectively.

Warren and Kria both started at the company on Monday. Warren reports to newly minted CEO Everette Taylor and Kria reports to Warren. The former VP of brand marketing was Elyse Mallouk and the previous head of communications was Kate Bernyk.

Warren and Kria were brought in to revitalize the brand and realize Taylor’s ambitions for the company to support more creatives and make crowdfunding more inclusive and equitable for creators of color, according to a Kickstarter statement.

Warren will own the brand voice, develop strategy and oversee all marketing functions and initiatives across brand creative, content, social, partnerships and communications and PR.

She noted that her goals are closely aligned with Taylor’s.

“I want to support that through engaging storytelling and innovative, fresh brand campaigns that re-engage the current community of creators and backers and attract new ones so we can help creators bring their ideas to life and help the world discover the next big thing,” Warren said.

Meanwhile, Kria will oversee strategic planning, development and implementation, as well as measurement of Kickstarter’s communications and media relations efforts to secure high-quality media coverage that’s aligned with the company’s overall brand strategy.

“I love that Kickstarter at its heart is democratizing access to [funds] and helping the everyday creative and creator activate their community and get the funds they need to participate in the broader creator and creative economy,” Kria said.

She added that she wants to “get loud, proactive and creative,” telling stories about how creators are using Kickstarter.

Most recently, Warren was Twitter’s global head of brand. Prior to that, she was head of creative strategy for the emerging business and international division for Audible; VP and creative director of entertainment and sports at the Madison Square Garden Co.; and creative lead for Time Lifestyle Group.

At Twitter, Kria focused on increasing awareness of the brand’s suite of solutions for businesses and advertisers, including new ad formats, ad placements and commerce features. Before that, she was an account supervisor at Red Havas and global comms manager at Wunderman Thompson.

Taylor joined the company in September. Aziz Hasan held the role before him for three years.

Taylor’s vision for growth requires a strong, creative marketing and communications strategy that can help put the brand back into the cultural conversation, the statement explained.

Kickstarter’s PR agency partner is JonesWorks.