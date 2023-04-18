Rowan Benecke joins McKinsey & Company as North America comms director

NEW YORK: Management consultancy McKinsey & Company has hired Rowan Benecke as director of communications for North America.

Benecke, who was not immediately available for additional comment, said on LinkedIn that he started in the role this month and is responsible for leading a team of 25 in-house professionals, as well as external agencies. They will work to design and implement an integrated campaign that brings to life McKinsey's ambition to accelerate sustainable and inclusive growth, while partnering with clients to address their most important challenges and opportunities.

One key element of his role is increasing engagement, reach, relevance and share of voice for the brand with stakeholders across North America.

Benecke is also focused on building and protecting the firm's reputation with an overarching goal of creating greater trust with target audiences including colleagues and clients, plus leaders at the intersection of academia, industry, government, nonprofits and think tanks. He is also creating initiatives based on the brand's power to develop and convene thought leadership content and experts, while creating innovative partnerships and relationships with strategic influencers, Benecke said on LinkedIn.

Benecke has been consulting since September 2022. Before that, he worked at Cognito for nearly two years as U.S. president and was chief growth officer at Ruder Finn. He was also global technology chair at BCW, which he joined in 2014 after leaving Text100, where he was EVP and regional director for North America.

McKinsey & Company operates in more than 65 countries and employs more than 30,000 people, according to its website.