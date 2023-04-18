The Fonz fights blindness: Henry Winkler teams with Apellis in geographic atrophy effort

Henry Winkler has a personal connection to the eye disorder and is raising awareness about the importance of getting checked for vision changes.

The Fonz always knows what’s cool and this month, it’s combatting geographic atrophy, the leading cause of blindness.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals said on Monday that it is leveraging the help of longtime comedic actor Henry Winkler, best known for his role as Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on the 1970s and 80s sitcom Happy Days, to raise awareness about GA.

Winkler, who’s 77, will be the face of the campaign targeting people over the age of 60 who may face GA, an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration.

The Barry actor also has a personal connection to the disease as his father-in-law was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration, resulting in him losing central vision and ultimately not being able to function in day-to-day activities.

“Remembering my father-in-law Ed’s struggle with age-related macular degeneration is why I am partnering with Apellis to help older adults and their families become aware of GA,” Winkler said in a statement. “Though I am now around the same age as Ed when his vision started to decline, I have no plans to slow down.”

Winkler noted that he’s passionate about prioritizing his own eye health, such as being aware of any vision changes and seeking care from a doctor whenever symptoms or questions appear.

“I would carry my car to the eye doctor if I started to notice a change in my vision,” Winkler said. “That’s how on top of it you have to be.”

Apellis is rolling out the campaign just a few months after it won approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its GA drug Syfovre, making it the only FDA-approved treatment for the disease. The FDA’s decision to approve the drug for GA was based on Apellis’ late-stage trials that found it reduced the rate of GA lesion growth, compared to the placebo. It showed about a 36% decrease in lesion growth between 18 and 24 months.

“GA is a complex disease that the field has spent decades trying to address, so we are humbled and proud to bring forward the first-ever treatment,” Cedric Francois, cofounder and CEO at Apellis, said in a statement at the time.

About 1 million people in the U.S. suffer from GA, which includes vision symptoms that worsen over time. A person with GA may experience blurry or blind spots in their vision as well as difficulty in seeing in the dark. Ultimately, the disease can progress to a point where an individual is no longer able to undertake some daily tasks, like reading or driving.

“It is a common misconception that significant vision loss is a natural part of aging, which can cause patients to delay in seeking out important care,” Caroline Baumal, chief medical officer at Apellis, said in a statement. “An early diagnosis is critical for this progressive disease, so we are thrilled to be working with Henry Winkler to help older adults learn about GA and reinforce that eye health should be prioritized as we age.”

Beyond its GA effort, Apellis has been in the headlines recently as several large drugmakers have been eyeing the company for a takeover, Bloomberg reported.

Apellis is speaking with advisers to review its options and may seek partnerships or licensing agreements for some of its eye disease treatments, an insider source told Bloomberg.

The takeover interest comes as Apellis faces potential competition from Iveric Bio, who is also developing a GA drug that the FDA will decide on by August.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.