Prime Minister in purdah row

Rishi Sunak has been accused of breaking strict rules around purdah – the period in the run-up to an election when restrictions on comms are in place – by making a major policy announcement.

On Monday (17 April), Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launched his ‘Maths to 18’ policy, which would make it mandatory for all pupils study the subject in some form until the age of 18.

Purdah before next month’s local elections in England began last week. Guidance released by the Cabinet Office last month reminded civil servants: “It needs to be borne in mind that the activities of the UK Government could have a bearing on the election campaigns.”

It also stated: “Particular care should be taken over official support, and the use of public resources, including publicity, for Government announcements that could have a bearing on matters relevant to the elections.”

The Liberal Democrats have called for an investigation into whether the ‘Maths to 18’ announcement breached purdah rules.

In a letter to cabinet secretary Simon Case, the Lib Dems’ Cabinet Office spokesperson, Christine Jardine MP, said: “I am highly concerned that this announcement is breaching purdah rules. As you will be aware, we are now in the pre-election ‘purdah’ period, which began on Thursday 13 April in relation to local elections in England.”

She said the policy announcement has been “fully supported by Government resources, including a Downing Street press release. Education is also clearly an area of relevant importance to local authorities and, accordingly, a local election campaign.”

Jardine added: “I am therefore very concerned that the purdah rules have been breached by the Government in regards to this announcement.”

But Guto Harri, former director of comms at Downing Street during Boris Johnson’s stint as Prime Minister, dismissed the concerns. “It would be so refreshing to hear opponents arguing the merits of a policy, not quibbling endlessly about process,” he told PRWeek.

And Robin Gordon-Farleigh, founder of Manara Global and a former Downing Street comms strategist under Theresa May and David Cameron, commented: “There is always a healthy tension during purdah in terms of what the Government can announce.”

When it comes to purdah during local elections, any announcement should not directly be focused on specific local issues that could be viewed as influencing the local agenda, he explained.

“I am sure the Government would have taken the view that the maths announcement was a national policy announcement and therefore compliant under the purdah guidance set out by the Cabinet Office,” Gordon-Farleigh added.