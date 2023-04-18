Cision names Antony Cousins to top AI role

He most recently served as director of product development after joining Cision via the acquisition of Factmata.

CHICAGO: Global communications and media intelligence platform Cision has named Antony Cousins as its executive director of AI strategy.

Cousins most recently served as director of product development. He joined Cision late last year through the acquisition of Factmata, where he had served as CEO.

In this newly created role, Cousins will be responsible for advancing Cision’s AI strategy. Part of this will include integrating Factmata’s technology, which uses AI to monitor and detect harmful narratives online and combat misinformation, into Cision’s new products and tools. Other responsibilities include overseeing the development of tools powered by generative AI, while ensuring that all AI products are responsibly and ethically created. Cousins will also be responsible for ensuring that the tools are compliant with regulatory frameworks in the U.S., U.K., Europe and beyond.

Prior to leading Factmata, Cousins was CEO at Content Score, director of operations at Talent Clouds and worked at AI startup ProFinda. He also served in PR and comms roles in the U.K. government, including tenures at the Ministry of Defense, Home Office and Cabinet Office.

Cousins was recently appointed co-chair of the Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communications tech hub and serves in leadership roles in PR and AI-related groups. He is also a member of PRWeek’s Dashboard 25 class of 2023.

In January, Cision named Cali Tran as CEO, replacing Platinum Equity managing director Bradon Crawley, who had served as interim CEO since Abel Clark departed the company last February. Platinum Equity completed its $2.7 billion acquisition of Cision in 2020.