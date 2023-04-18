Reputational problems plague 98 per cent of firms

Almost every business is facing reputational challenges, and at least one in three has already paid a price for poor reputation, according to new research.

Some 500 UK company directors of businesses employing at least 100 staff each took part in the survey by Censuswide.

The results reveal that reputational problems are almost universal, with just two per cent of the respondents claiming that managing reputation issues has had no impact on their business in the past.

One in three (33 per cent) has suffered negative media coverage as a result of reputational damage, according to the poll. And 32 per cent of directors reported investors pulling out or profits being hit, while 31 per cent said their firms had suffered a negative impact on company value, or low staff morale.

Reputational damage had resulted in a negative impact on the company culture, or weakened the value proposition, according to 30 per cent. And 29 per cent cited staff leaving as one of the impacts of reputational problems they had previously faced.

Financial worries

In terms of the types of reputational issues that directors view as being most damaging to their firms, finance is the top choice – picked by 23 per cent. It is closely followed by environmental concerns, data breaches or social media scandals – these three issues were selected by 19 per cent of the survey respondents. And 18 per cent cited a toxic business culture or workplace bullying as the most damaging types of reputational issues.

When it comes to the priorities for reputation management, disclosures about diversity and inclusion, and financial scandals, come out top – cited by 28 per cent. These are closely followed by revelations about working conditions (27 per cent).

Concerns over safeguarding the standing of their companies have resulted in more than eight out of 10 (86 per cent) of the directors viewing reputation management as more of a priority than staff training, diversity and sustainability.

The majority of company directors are more concerned about reputational damage than they are about falling profits (51 per cent), high inflation (52 per cent) and a potential recession (54 per cent). And 50 per cent claimed to be more concerned about their company’s standing than the impact of the cost of living on their staff, or barriers to trade due to Brexit.

The results of the survey, commissioned by the international speakers' bureau Speakers Corner and conducted last October, also revealed that almost four in 10 (37 per cent) of the company directors cited getting staff to 'own' the space as a challenge they face in controlling their reputation.

While social media can be exploited by businesses to enhance their brands, more than one-third of directors (35 per cent) said that the speed at which news travels on social media represents a reputational challenge.

Commenting on the findings, Nick Gold, founder of Speakers Corner, said: “In a world where a tweet can tank share prices, ‘cancel-culture’ can dethrone a CEO and poor brand management can cause public outcry, consumer perception is more important than ever.”

He added: “A bad image can not only cost you the trust of your customers, but it can also make it increasingly hard to recruit the right talent for your business and secure investment to allow your company to grow.”