Golin’s Matt Coldagelli joins BCW to lead corporate affairs in Chicago

Coldagelli is overseeing a team with expertise in corporate reputation, crisis and issues management, media relations and environmental, social and governance.

CHICAGO: BCW has hired Matt Coldagelli as EVP and leader of the corporate affairs practice in its Chicago office, a newly created role, effective on Tuesday.

Reporting to Maxine Winer, EVP and Chicago market leader, Coldagelli will counsel clients, build business and manage a team of staffers in corporate reputation; environmental, social and governance; crisis management and media relations, according to a BCW statement.

“Over his nearly 20-year career, [Coldagelli] has helped clients across industries manage all manner of reputational and communications challenges,” said Winer, via email. “His expertise in creating strategies that move stakeholders to engagement and action while also protecting the integrity of the brand is critical to today’s C-suite.”

Coldagelli was not immediately available for comment.

Before BCW, Coldagelli served as executive director of corporate comms at Golin. There, he led efforts in B2B comms, media relations, executive visibility and thought leadership for clients in industries such as tech, manufacturing and consumer goods.

“We thank Matt [Coldagelli] for the two years he worked with us, and we will fill the role when the time is right," a Golin spokesperson said, via email.

Issues and crisis lead Dave Duschene and U.S. corporate lead for the Midwest and West regions Tim Peters also left Golin this month to help launch consultancy Alpha Advisory Group. At the time, a Golin spokesperson said via email that the agency will “name new leaders when the time is right” and that Molly Starmann, associate MD in Chicago, “is stepping in with our talented Chicago corporate team to provide hands-on leadership and partnership to drive our continued success.”

The spokesperson also said that “Sarah Vellozzi remains our U.S. corporate leader, and Scott Farrell continues to be Golin’s corporate adviser.” Farrell retired from full-time work after 25 years at Golin at the end of last year.

Earlier in his career, Coldagelli spent more than 14 years at Edelman, across two terms. Most recently, he was U.S. corporate and issues management lead for the food and beverage sector, focusing on food safety, supply-chain stewardship and sustainability, among other topics.

Coldagelli also had a brief stint at MSL in between his terms at Edelman, serving as a VP in the corporate practice. He started his career as morning anchor sports reporter at WICD TV.

BCW, WPP’s largest PR agency, posted $745 million in revenue in 2021, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. CEO Donna Imperato, who was recently inducted into PRWeek’s Hall of Fame, is planning to retire this year once her successor is appointed.

In early March, BCW unveiled BCW Navigate, the agency’s first AI technology advisory service for clients.