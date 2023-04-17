Inside Moderna’s new global mRNA campaign, ‘changes everything’

The biotechnology company is touting the effectiveness of mRNA technology beyond the life-saving vaccines it developed at an unprecedented rate during the pandemic.

CAMBRIDGE, MA: Moderna’s latest global mRNA campaign aims to demonstrate the biotechnology giant is “more than a COVID company,” according to chief brand officer Kate Cronin.

The 90-second ad, titled Welcome to the mRNAge, showcases Moderna’s 10-year history working with mRNA and creates awareness about the company’s future plans for the technology. “This changes everything,” the spot concludes.

Through nine life-size dioramas of a red strand, which symbolizes a strand of mRNA, Moderna visually articulates the technology’s potential uses from combating widespread diseases to ultra-rare ones.

mRNA is a genetic material that can teach the body how to make a specific protein, helping one's immune system prevent or treat certain diseases, according to Moderna's website.

“We became world famous for our work in COVID, which we’re super proud of, but we want to introduce the world to everything else that we’re doing,” Cronin said, adding Moderna is exploring mRNA’s effectiveness in tackling respiratory diseases, cancer and latent viruses.

The campaign comes after, in December, an experimental cancer vaccine from Moderna and Merck, based on mRNA technology, showed a “clinically meaningful improvement” in treating melanoma, according to a Moderna statement.

In January, Moderna nabbed a breakthrough therapy designation from the Food and Drug Administration for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine. The company plans to file a license application for regulatory approval during the first half of 2023.

“Now’s the time to really showcase [mRNA’s many uses] and say, ‘Look, we believe in the promise of what we’re doing,’” Cronin said. “We’re all about making a difference and an impact on patients around the world.”

Moderna worked with creative agency TBWA\WorldHealth to build the campaign and tapped into its partnership with global PR AOR Dxtra Health from an earned media perspective.