Thoughtful strategy is imperative when working with trans influencers

Industry professionals discuss navigating the risk of backlash when working with trans influencers, and why representation is worth the pushback.

In a bid to be more inclusive and attract diverse audiences, brands are partnering with more diverse influencers.

But some are taking heat for aligning themselves with the transgender community in particular.

This month, both Bud Light and Nike received blowback for partnering with Dylan Mulvaney, a trans influencer who is most well-known for documenting her transition day-by-day on TikTok and embodying what she describes as “trans joy.”

Both brands have been at the center of a vicious online news cycle as a result of their partnerships with Mulvaney. Jack Daniels is also caught in the crossfire due to a two-year-old campaign featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni.

Vocal conservatives have called for boycotts of Anheuser-Busch InBev products, some even posting videos to social media showing them pouring Bud Light down the sink — or, in the case of Kid Rock, shooting up a case with an automatic rifle.

The response to Bud Light’s partnership and the threat of lost revenue eventually led Anheuser-Busch to walk back its support.

In a vague statement posted to Instagram, CEO Brendan Whitworth says, “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people.” The statement makes no mention of Mulvaney or the LGBT community, and seems like an attempt to distance the company from the controversy.

It’s understandable for brands to worry about alienating a group of consumers, but is it worth abandoning partnerships with trans creatives, or neglecting to pursue them in the future?

With the size of the outrage toward Bud Light in particular, it may feel as though the PR nightmare isn’t worth it, but industry professionals disagree.

Making the decision to work with trans influencers

There has been a relatively recent uptick in brand partnerships with trans creators, as brands begin to understand the importance of aligning with this particular marginalized group. It follows the past decade’s trend of prioritizing diversity in marketing.

“We've seen brands support ambassadors and influencers who are attacked through racism, sexism, classism [and] ageism and lift them up,” points out Grace Francis, chief creative and design officer at Wongdoody.

Nicole Janok, a partner at Finn Partners’ CSR and social impact practice, notes that the clients she works with are aware of the importance of representing a breadth of identities in customer-facing work and in the workplace. Still, she says that it’s best practice to reiterate to them the business value of inclusive marketing.

“We explain that diverse lifestyles, perspectives and experiences not only enhance campaigns but also help brands to better understand and connect with their audiences,” she explains. “We start with that conversation and then determine how we can reflect that through our partners.”

Supporting the trans community is particularly important right now, especially at a time when trans rights are being restricted to an alarming degree.

“In 2019 to 2021, we had a major uptick in [LGBT] representation within media,” notes Kate Wolff, founder of creative agency Lupine Creative and co-chair and cofounder of Do the WeRQ. “Right now, I feel like we’re at the rub…When you get representation at that level, you're also more visible at that level, so there is always an uprise of hate. Always.”

And trans people are looking for the large-scale support and resources that big brands can offer to help combat that transphobia.

“Right now, looking at what's happening in America and what's happening in the U.K., I will take any representation I can, or take any brand stepping up and saying, ‘Hey, trans people deserve human rights, they deserve to be seen as part of our society,’” says Francis, who is trans. “I feel desperate for that representation to happen.”

The advantages of pursuing trans representation

Bud Light VP of marketing, Alissa Heinerscheid, said recently in a podcast that she wanted to expand the brand’s reach to younger drinkers, and described its previous marketing as “fratty” and “out of touch.”

In simple terms, supporting the LGBT community is a good marketing move if reaching a larger audience is the aim.

“Your goal is to market and sell these things to a really large group of people, especially if you're a consumer brand, and I think that using inclusive imagery or partnering with influencers of lots of different identities are both great tactics for you to reach communities that don't always associate your product with support for their community or with their everyday life, or they think that your product is for someone else,” says Sarah Reynolds, CMO at HiBob.

Staying silent now means alienating the growing LGBT community as a customer base.

“We're a normal part of everyday life and we're just as much a consumer of products and services as any other group of people on the planet,” notes Reynolds, who is trans and non-binary.

The LGBT community is not just growing, but it also has high spending power. A study from Do the WeRQ in conjunction with Disqo and Omnicom Open Pride estimates LGBT buying power to be about $3.7 trillion.

Wolff and Reynolds note the pressing importance of committing to partnerships with the community rather than backing out due to backlash concerns — especially for larger brands. “Even if you’re at the comfort and ability to do nothing and wait for the storm to blow over — because it will — you can’t do it,” says Wolff.

She describes how social media platforms created an equal playing field for brands and individuals, allowing “brands [to] start talking like people.” When brands gain the ability to interact directly with their consumers, those consumers can hold them accountable as they would with their peers.

“You cannot virtue signal…and then dig your head in the sand when your community needs help, because you wouldn’t be able to do that as a person — and you can’t be granted all the rights and privileges of being an individual until it’s no longer conducive for your business,” notes Wolff.

The revenue concern

Recent history offers reassurance that, even if a partnership sparks a flame, it’s extinguished quickly and doesn’t impact the business’ bottom line. Stock prices indicate that there isn’t cause for concern when working with trans influencers, even when a particularly loud media cycle leads you to assume otherwise.

Nike’s stock price has risen daily since April 6, the date Mulvaney posted about their partnership. And AB InBev’s stock has had a minimal dip from an all-time year-over-year high. Hershey’s, which dealt with blowback from its trans-inclusive Her for She campaign in early March, has seen a strong bump in stock prices over the past month.

“The media storm that can be created in terms of negativity… it feels all-encompassing and ever-present and so immediate in those moments that you cannot see the benefit from a business standpoint,” says Wolff.

But, importantly, “those things are not equal; you can create a lot of noise and have no action,” she adds. “I do believe that this backlash is pageantry and performative and designed to further separate our bipartisan country.”

“If your consumer purchase cycle or product cycle is three months long and you have a 72-hour bad flare-up, don't let that deter you when you see the dividends play out in four months,” she says.

In actuality, excluding trans people and other minorities will more likely impact sales in the long run. Stock for L Brands, which was previously home to Victoria’s Secret, fell staggeringly from the year when then-CMO Ed Razek made transphobic and fatphobic comments in 2018 until 2020, when L Brands dissolved.

“I think that if you look at it in the grand scheme of things, you 're seeing a lot more support from people with a lot of buying power — especially in consumer goods — that you want to attract to your brand,” says Reynolds.

Statistics indicate that Millennials and Gen Z are paying attention to brands’ actions and using that information to make purchasing decisions. Per the study provided by Do the WeRQ, 72% of respondents said that they considered brands’ social-political actions when making purchases and 58% have declined to buy a product because they didn’t agree with a brand’s stance on a particular issue.

Noting that Budweiser, namely, is “too big to fail,” Wolff also points out that “[its] main money is made on large stadiums, and those aren't going anywhere.” So, a few individuals who stop buying the product will not make a dent. “Even if Kid Rock [was] drinking three cases of beer a day, it's not going to hurt Bud Light.”

“I think that people have a very short attention span for things like brand discourse, even in the online sphere where people get really heated about these certain topics,” adds Reynolds.

The strategy for dealing with anti-trans backlash

Nike and Anheuser-Busch have taken different approaches to the backlash.

Nike has essentially ignored the bigotry. It has continued to post on Instagram, adding a pinned comment to each post noting that “hate speech, bullying or other behaviors that are not in the spirit of a diverse and inclusive community will be deleted.”

Waiting for the backlash to subside is the best strategy, advises Reynolds. They cite both their personal and professional expertise in dealing with gender identity-related bigotry as proof that there’s power in refusing to engage. “I'm openly trans and nonbinary online: I get death threats,” they note. “And I know that that's true of many members of the trans and LGBTQIA+ communities more broadly.”

Just ignoring the backlash works in their personal life, too. “We know that you don't engage with the trolls,” they say. “This isn't a rational conversation that you can argue your way out of and it just feeds the fire and it makes it worse. A lot of us employ strategies like blocking and deleting to try and minimize the amount of noise.”

Brands can best address the situation by reiterating their support for the partnership before lying low for a bit. “I do think it's important for brands to plainly state that they are in favor of inclusivity, that they're not walking back something that they have done,” notes Reynolds.

And, in the meantime, that backlash can actually aid brand awareness. Reynolds notes that many anti-LGBT protestors “protest with the product and the branding in full view of the shot,” adding that, “as someone who's looking at it objectively as a marketer, that old adage that ‘any press is good press’ applies here.”

Unlike Nike, Bud Light eventually caved to the pressure, issuing a statement after two weeks of silence. Its response is no surprise to Wolff — though she and her Do the WeRQ co-founder Graham Nolan note that it would have been wiser to acknowledge the inclusive intent behind its partnership instead of abandoning it altogether. Still, a statement on social media holds little value to them.

“A social post isn’t ever going to be the definitive answer; the answer will always be action,” Wolff and Nolan say. “This post is part of a pretty standard PR cycle around brand tensions, but action will dictate the way forward. We hope the action includes direct, continued support for the LGBTQ+ [community] that supports this brand and comprises roughly 20% of next-gen consumers.”

“I have yet to see a brand fully come full circle to support a trans person in a way that we would expect of other groups,” adds Francis.

However, they see more danger in a response that withdraws support, noting that it can be dangerous for the community involved.

“When we have a sudden pull away of support for that figure, it really makes me think about the statement that trans visibility is nothing without protection, and that is the greatest fear,” they say. “We want to be visible, we want to be part of society, but if we are put in a space with a large audience and then the very organization that has chosen to do that pulls away or has an issue or retracts, we're in a really bad space.”

Brands must enter a partnership fully understanding the risks that come with platforming a marginalized influencer — especially for their mental and physical health.

“Part of the soul gets damaged when we talk about these things, but we have to recognize that there's a direct correlation between putting someone on a public stage and the risk of them being hurt or even killed,” Francis adds. “The demonization of trans people is so prevalent in society that if you know you want to uplift them, you must also be able to recognize at some level how viciously we are being attacked, and therefore it means being accountable and responsible.”

Francis argues that most brands aren’t doing their due diligence to ensure that they’re prepared for the onslaught of transphobia that may impact the brand or, more importantly, the influencer involved.

“Follow that responsibility through by having the right partners. That can be an influencer agency, that can be a consultant if you need — you don't have to have them on staff to make sure that you know what's going to happen and you know how to support these people that you want to uplift,” they say. “Because there's no bravery without that responsibility.”

That responsibility is not only to protect the influencer but other marginalized individuals that see their identities represented. “What happens beyond Dylan [Mulvaney] is, we look at the after-effect of a young trans person looking at what's happening to that person and going even deeper in a closet than they maybe already are [in],” notes Wolff. “There is an unchartable emotional damage trickle down.”

“What I would like to see is the preparation and the understanding of the community, not seeing the trans community as a monolith and doing that upfront before engaging in putting those people on the [world] stage,” Francis adds.

If the risks aren’t properly considered, or brands don’t stand by the influencers that they’ve thrust into the spotlight, it could do more damage to the community than if they didn’t support it at all.

“With representation comes vulnerability and scrutiny, and at the moment brands need to recognize that if a person is minoritized or marginalized, they have to work very, very hard to create a space that means if hatred follows, they know how to respond,” says Francis. “And if they don't, I would rather them not put people's lives at risk — because that's actually what we're talking about.”

