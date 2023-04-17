How 14 brands reacted to Netflix’s Love is Blind live reunion delay

Rivals like Hulu, Paramount+ and Blockbuster didn’t miss an opportunity to poke fun at Netflix.

by Diana Bradley Added 56 minutes ago

LOS GATOS, CA: Brand social media managers were apparently among the Love Is Blind fans who were irked by a glitch that prevented the much-anticipated live episode of Season 4's cast reunion from airing on Sunday night. 

For those not in the know, this is the basic premise of Love is Blind: single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before face-to-face meeting in person. The special live reunion episode of the reality show, certain to include fun inside stories and maybe some drama from jilted lovers, was set to air at 8 p.m. EST, but it quickly became apparent that there was an issue. 

Netflix tweeted updates to keep vexed fans in the loop.

At 9:29 p.m. EST, Netflix apologized.

At 1:40 a.m. EST, the streaming service tweeted that the episode would be available globally on Monday.

Rival entertainment companies didn’t miss an opportunity to poke fun at Netflix for the screwup.

Bravo

Hulu

Blockbuster

Pluto TV

Paramount+

And here's how other brands responded.

United Airlines

Bush's Beans

Noodles & Company

Merriam-Webster

Steak-umm

Dunkin'

Buffalo Wild Wings

Arby's

Slim Jim 


