How 14 brands reacted to Netflix’s Love is Blind live reunion delay

Rivals like Hulu, Paramount+ and Blockbuster didn’t miss an opportunity to poke fun at Netflix.

LOS GATOS, CA: Brand social media managers were apparently among the Love Is Blind fans who were irked by a glitch that prevented the much-anticipated live episode of Season 4's cast reunion from airing on Sunday night.

For those not in the know, this is the basic premise of Love is Blind: single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before face-to-face meeting in person. The special live reunion episode of the reality show, certain to include fun inside stories and maybe some drama from jilted lovers, was set to air at 8 p.m. EST, but it quickly became apparent that there was an issue.

Netflix tweeted updates to keep vexed fans in the loop.

At 9:29 p.m. EST, Netflix apologized.

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

At 1:40 a.m. EST, the streaming service tweeted that the episode would be available globally on Monday.

Love Is Blind: The Reunion will be available globally at 12pm PT on April 17. Promise. pic.twitter.com/vHKxyOiSgq — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

Rival entertainment companies didn’t miss an opportunity to poke fun at Netflix for the screwup.

Bravo

We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion �� — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 17, 2023

Hulu

Blockbuster

Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) April 17, 2023

Pluto TV

Things you don’t have to wait for:



Watching free shows and movies on Pluto TV ���� — Pluto TV (@PlutoTV) April 17, 2023

Paramount+

Love may be blind but we SEE you, @netflix social team. Pouring one out for your mentions tonight. — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) April 17, 2023

And here's how other brands responded.

United Airlines

Is this delay weather related? ��️ — United Airlines (@united) April 17, 2023

Bush's Beans

i opened a fresh can of beans for the reunion and everything :( — Bush’s Beans (@BushsBeans) April 17, 2023

Noodles & Company

Merriam-Webster

patient | adjective | bearing pains or trials calmly or without complaint — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 17, 2023

Steak-umm

tbh it’s refreshing to see a site other than twitter crash for a change — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 17, 2023

Dunkin'

the live reunion is late for its 8pm meeting, my 9am doesn’t stand a chance. — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) April 17, 2023

Buffalo Wild Wings

no time for a crashed livestream, playoffs are on �� — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) April 17, 2023

Arby's

Even the reunion is sight unseen. pic.twitter.com/DLpBpeTrY5 — Arby's (@Arbys) April 17, 2023

Slim Jim