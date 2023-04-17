Makara Health bought by US pharma specialist

Salisbury-based healthcare comms and med-ed agency Makara Health has been acquired by Precision Value & Health, a pharma marketing firm based in New York.

Precision Value & Health said its purchase of Makara Health will expand the US firm’s footprint and comms capabilities in Europe, and enhance its ability to offer pharmaceutical clients in Europe “culturally aligned programmes”.

Announcing the acquisition last week, it stated that Makara will work closely with PRECISIONscientia, a marketing and medical affairs agency.

Doug Fulling, president of Precision Value & Health, said: “Broadening the reach of our services in Europe is one of [our] focused strategies in order to extend our offering to more organisations and healthcare clinicians around the world.”

He added: “Ensuring scientific rigor and accuracy for those responsible for the care of patients is a business imperative for Precision and Makara’s proven track record beautifully complements our offerings.”

Makara recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. The agency has grown significantly over the past few years, with a headcount rising from 11 in 2019 to 78 in 2022. Women’s health firm Theramex and pharma firm Lupin Healthcare are among its clients.

Makara’s co-founder and chief executive, Louise Sharp, commented: “In considering this move, it was very important for us to align with the right company – one that shared our values and would ensure that Makara would continue to offer clients fresh and robust thinking from an experienced and talented team.”

She added: “We are excited to say that we have found this with Precision Value & Health, a company that shares our approach and our belief in the scientific story as the foundation of every pharmaceutical brand.”

M&A specialists BCMS advised Makara Health on the deal, the value of which has not been disclosed. Makara and Precision Value & Health began talks last year and the acquisition was agreed upon in February. It remains to be seen whether Makara will retain its name and branding.