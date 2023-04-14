Salient Global acquires marketing communications agency Candor

The combined revenue of the two firms will be a “meaningful” eight figures.

CHICAGO: Salient Global has acquired marketing communications agency Candor through a definitive purchase agreement, effective last week.

The deal partners Candor’s corporate, b-to-b, nonprofit and public affairs expertise with Salient’s data, creative and b-to-c client focus, according to Salient CEO Bryan Specht.

“The real connective tissue here is a focus on growth for our clients through the work that we can deliver,” he said. “The skills and expertise are very complementary, but also growth for the people that are part of Salient, people that are part of Candor and now are part of the organizations coming together.”

Candor employees will continue to work under the firm's brand, led by Karen Wicker, who remains CEO of Candor as well as senior managing partner of Chicago-based Salient. She is reporting to Specht.

Oklahoma City-based Candor had been seeking an agency to acquire it over the past two years. Wicker cited Salient’s “Midwest friendliness” as part of the reason for entrusting her firm to the data-focused agency network.

“We share these common values, and for our team here, it's going to give them so many more opportunities to expand their skill set, and our clients are going to be exposed to this incredible new model that Bryan and his team are defining,” Wicker said. “It's a bold vision and to be able to offer first-party data to our clients here locally in Oklahoma is going to be a real game changer.”

Candor promoted SVP Ally Glavas Olson to president, taking over from Wicker, effective on Thursday. Glavas Olson will also serve as a managing partner at Salient, helping to lead the team alongside Wicker.

No layoffs occurred as a result of the acquisition. Financial details were not disclosed, but Specht said the combined business will represent a “very meaningful eight figures of revenue.”

Clients were informed last week of the acquisition and have all expressed support and excitement for the partnership, according to Wicker.

Candor is joining the Salient network, which includes data technology company ICX Media, acquired in 2022, experience and innovation firm Timecraft and earned creative agency Honeymoon, launched in November 2021.

Candor is an Oklahoma City-based marketing communications agency founded in 2012 by Wicker. The firm offers counsel in reputation management, public relations, public affairs, social and digital media and video, among other services.

Candor’s client list includes Walmart, the Choctaw Nation, Devon Energy, Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum and OU Health. The agency was shortlisted for PRWeek’s Outstanding Boutique Agency in 2020.

Specht launched Salient Global in 2021 to create data-driven human experiences. The agency’s clients include AT&T, Fireball, Southern Comfort, Buffalo Trace and PepsiCo, among others.