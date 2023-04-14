August 1, 2006: the day I first walked through FTI’s doors. In a few months’ time that date will – somehow – be 17 years ago. I appear to have mislaid my hair along the way, perhaps in the office move, but for every follicle I’ve lost, I’ve gained experience, adventure and some terrific friends. And up until the age of 24, I had no idea this industry or career even existed.
“Well suited to farming”
Anyone who knows me will laugh at that statement. It certainly raised an eyebrow for me, when in 1999 the lone school careers computer churned out its suggestion for my future career. Luckily for the agricultural industry, I ignored the computer’s advice and followed a different path. It’s funny that, even to this day, we work in a terrific industry that no one teaches you about at school. It certainly wasn’t offered as an option at the school I went to. And as I continue to talk to more and more young people today, it’s not offered as an option at their schools either. That’s a great shame – and something FTI is looking to fix.
A happy accident
Like many others, I found a career in communications by accident. Having left the University of Warwick with a politics degree, I thought it might be fun to try political journalism. A few months’ interning at the BBC in Birmingham gave me a taste of the newsroom and, for a worrying few weeks, a taste of the farming career I thought I’d dodged through helping reporters cover the foot-and-mouth crisis.
Next, I tried my hand at policy work. Unsurprising now, but pretty crushing back then, every job I went for turned me down – but on the last rejection I got lucky. That firm didn’t have a role, but the office over the road did. That office turned out to be the office of a baroness who wanted help with her speechwriting. The day of the interview remains a terrifying blur of being seen off on the train to London by my parents in an ill-fitting jacket, arriving at King’s Cross to realise I didn’t have a watch (I had to spend my lunch money buying one), but somehow, several hours later, landing the job.
Being paid to research and write for someone else was the first thing that opened my eyes to a different career. The idea that you could get paid for helping someone frame their argument, convince others and tell stories was a revelation. Eventually, I took a chance and joined a small PR firm to see if I could get the hang of it. Two years – and many mistakes – later, it was time to join a bigger firm and so began my FTI adventure.
Variety, opportunity and the chance to learn
Seventeen years on, a big part of my role today is making sure other people get to enjoy the same opportunities FTI has afforded me. I’ve had the chance to do every job going and have spent time in every one of our role levels, moving from supporting client teams to leading my own. I’ve benefited from the learning environment I believe we offer – and the fact that this is an entrepreneurial place that thrives on people who step forward to try new things.
“Will you come with us to Finland to help with a restructuring?” “We need someone who knows the tech space to join our deal team, fancy it?” “Can you help us launch the biggest tech IPO of the year?” These are all questions I’ve been asked during my time at FTI – and all questions I’ve said “yes” to. I can’t think of any other career that gives people access to this variety – and which rewards people who enjoy rolling up their sleeves to tackle a new challenge.
Today, we have more than 340 people who share that trait and we work hard to ensure they each get access to the opportunities they’re looking for from their FTI careers. Access to training is something we place a lot of importance on, be it around skills or coaching to overcome a particular challenge or refine a winning attribute. If you look at our leadership layer today – not just here in the UK but globally – many of us, like me, have grown within the firm and had access to its development programmes. I think we all remember the moments – and the people – who invested in supporting us. There’s a strong sense of responsibility to ensure that culture continues.
Broadening access is our responsibility
Anyone who wants to work in communications can succeed in it. The task for those of us leading the industry today is to make sure more people know our industry exists. At FTI we have dialled up efforts to broaden access to our firm, reaching those that would have never previously found us and those who we would never have previously found.
Our graduate scheme helps to bring bright, fresh talent into our organisation every year. Thanks to the guidance of the Taylor Bennett Foundation, a quarter of our graduate intake is now drawn from historically underrepresented minority groups, alongside the gender balance we seek to ensure in our cohort. But there are many bright young people who choose not to pursue a university education, learning much faster outside traditional teaching environments. There are just as many who find that university education is closed off to them.
I’m proud that the FTI Strategic Communications Apprenticeship Programme launched this year, offering three young people from non-university backgrounds roles within our London business. Over 18 months, these talented people will learn ‘on-the-job’ communications skills and also dedicate 20% of their time to a formal PRCA sponsored, nationally recognised diploma. If each individual fulfils their potential, we will offer them full-time roles and access to long-term career paths within our firm. Hopefully, we are helping the first of many more young people shape their own adventures in comms – and building a more diverse, more inclusive and much richer organisation as we go.
