Imre CEO Neera Chaudhary to exit after 7 months

Anna Kotis, the agency’s President, will lead day-to-day decision-making on an interim basis.

NEW YORK: Imre CEO Neera Chaudhary is exiting the agency after less than seven months at the helm.

Chaudhary, a PRWeek Women of Distinction 2022 honoree, joined the New York firm in September, replacing Dave Imre, founder of the namesake agency. She previously served as Ketchum’s North American president.

President Anna Kotis will manage Chaudhary’s responsibilities on an interim basis until a permanent chief executive is appointed, a process the agency has begun, according to an Imre statement.

Kotis will report to the agency’s board of directors, Imre, who “will lean in alongside the agency’s senior leadership team,” the firm said.

“We wish Neera well in the future. As we look ahead and with a focus on our people, our clients, and the opportunity within our industry, we remain committed to being a positive, disruptive force for change and transformation,” Imre, who serves as executive chairman, stated.

Imre declined further comment.

Chaudhary said “following a restructure at the company, it made sense for me to move on.”

“[I’m] proud of the team I led and created there, and [I’m] so impressed with the strides we made as an agency,” she said. “I’ve never experienced such dramatic growth and business success so quickly, it’s a testament to the pharma and biotech industries and the talent of the team, the agency and its culture.”

While she hasn’t yet decided on her next move, Chaudhary added that she intends to use “her reputation as a changemaker” within “this industry that I love.”

Before Ketchum, Chaudhary was Golin’s global president of healthcare, overseeing Golin Health and Virgo Health. She also formerly held executive roles in Cohn & Wolfe’s healthcare practice and at Porter Novelli.

Imre posted a revenue of $45.1 million globally in 2021, up 23% from $36.7 million in 2020, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.