3BL expands distribution network

NEW YORK: 3BL Media has expanded its distribution network.

The communications partner for purpose-driven organizations has augmented its relationship with the Associated Press through its affiliate partner program.

The company already made its client content available to AP journalists and editors, AP subscribers and to users of the AP exchange and data features platforms. With the expansion, 3BL client content will also be available via APNews.com and the APNews app, increasing the reach of content and more easily getting it in front of a broader audience.

AP is not the only partner with whom 3BL has expanded the reach of its distribution network. The company also has developed partnerships with other outlets via its affiliate partner program. This includes the U.N. Global Compact Network U.S.A., Responsible Business Initiative for Justice, U.N. Global Compact Network U.K., Integrate, also known as ESG Finance and MENAFN, the Middle East North Africa Financial Network.

3BL is also expanding its reach abroad, through an augmented syndication agreement with M2 Communications' network, M2 Presswire. The wire service serves research databases and subscribers across industries in the U.K., Europe, and Canada.