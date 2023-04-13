Bliss Group promotes three to EVP

NEW YORK: The Bliss Group, a New York-based marketing agency, has promoted three longtime employees to EVP.

Reed Handley will co-lead the firm's financial services practice and continue to serve as head of growth. Alexis Odesser will co-lead the business of health practice and work as head of account excellence. And Sally Slater will continue to work as head of innovation.

Each has been with the agency for about eight years.

Odesser has worked with clients such as CVS Health and Bank of America, and will support

clients as they work to improve health outcomes.

Handley said that her expertise has always been in the business-to-consumer part of personal finance, wealth management and asset management. Her clients include KeyBank Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards and Haven Life.

"We are focusing on the private equity, venture capital, wealth management space right now, which is really fun," Handley said.

She will also work with Slater to use the firm's data and analytics "to provide really meaningful strategic guidance and consultative services for our clients," Handley said.

Slater said she sees her promotion as a "codification of that the fact that we want to be a data-driven agency using cutting edge technology."

Slater will oversee the firm's digital media, earned media and content teams.

"The goal being that I'm looking at innovation across all of those different disciplines and making sure that we are able to offer an integrated approach to our clients," Slater said.