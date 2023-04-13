Coalition for Healthcare Communication taps James Potter as executive director

Potter replaces Jon Bigelow, who retired as CHC’s executive director in December after four years at the helm.

The Coalition for Healthcare Communication named James Potter as executive director Thursday morning.

Potter joins CHC, a subsidiary of 4As, with significant experience in executive management and senior advocacy positions at national healthcare organizations. He most recently served as CEO of the New Hampshire Medical Society for the last eight years.

Before that, he was the EVP of the American Chiropractic Association, SVP for advocacy and interim CEO of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the director of government relations and public policy at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

Potter replaces Jon Bigelow, who retired as CHC’s executive director in December after four years at the helm.

Potter said one of his main priorities as he steps into the position is expanding CHC’s membership and engaging with individuals and organizations that can contribute to its mission.

“It’s important for us to convey the importance of the issues before the healthcare communications community and help advance them more readily,” he said.

Speaking on the ever-changing nature of the industry, especially as the nation proceeds into a post-pandemic environment, Potter said CHC has a critical role to play. He added that it’s important to analyze how healthcare communications are being impacted and how organizations can more effectively communicate with patients.

Noting the divided nature of the country and recent challenges to the Food and Drug Administration’s authority, Potter said that providers CHC with another opportunity to assist agencies and organizations by providing useful data and messaging.

“CHC is committed to more proactively planning and engaging in advocacy on issues that the healthcare communications community cares about. That’s going to be our mission, that’s what I love doing and that’s what I love about this job. I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.