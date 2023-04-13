Mitchells & Butlers appoints digital agency to manage brand portfolio
Restaurant, pub and bar operator Mitchells & Butlers has hired digital agency 26 to manage its media planning and buying across its portfolio of brands, which include Harvester, All Bar One, Toby Carvery and Browns.
