When a plan comes together: PRWeek’s Crisis Comms Conference

From Reactive to Proactive: The Role of Real-Time Data in Crisis Communications

Newswhip CEO and cofounder Paul Quigley said that customers use data to determine whether to respond to a crisis and that, more often than not, the analytics demonstrate it’s not worth it.

Fellow panelist Aubrey Quinn, SVP of comms and public affairs at the Entertainment Software Association, talked about developing an “evergreen plan” for crisis response. She said that crisis strategy is driven by the organization’s policy agenda, looking at what's being said about legislation and how video games are pulled into the conversation.

Quinn referenced mass shootings in the U.S. and how video games are often cited negatively; data, she said, allows the ESA to determine if and when they will be.

The First 24: Navigating the Initial Moments of a Brand Crisis

Brandon Chesnutt, partner and VP of digital strategy and development at agency Identity, broke down how media analytics are instrumental in the initial stages of a brand crisis.

In the first three hours after the Oxford, Michigan, high school shooting in late 2021, Identity used data to inform and adapt talking points and statements. Tracking more than “100,000 mentions” on social media, the agency was able to also keep track of the key players shaping the conversations.

Twenty-four hours later, however, the narrative changed, when charges against the shooter, including one count of terrorism, Chesnutt stressed, were revealed.

“The playbook shifted,” Chesnutt explained, and Identity had to “be faster because of the situation at hand,” something it used media analytics to effectively do.

Reputation Risk: How to Put Together a Cross-Disciplinary Response Team

Paypal SVP and chief corporate affairs officer Franz Paasche and IBM VP of corporate affairs Sarah Meron discussed rapid-response methodology at their respective companies and the importance of timely and accurate responses.

“There's very often an urge for business leaders to want to respond fast and hard, and you have to work that through to make sure you’re prepared to live with that response forever,” Paasche said, urging caution when it comes to immediate response action.

Meron said that a company’s response team should be preemptively prepped prior to any crisis, comparing getting in front of the group before the “fire” of the crisis is actually burning.

Co-panelist, partner and SVP of insights and analytics at Mercury Analytics Jordan Kraft discussed the innovation in technology data that develops precise instruments to immediately inform on crisis awareness and response.

Crisis Management in Government Communications

Johnathan Monroe, assistant deputy administrator for external communications at USDA Food and Nutrition Service, opened discussion by outlining the key differences between corporate and government comms.

While the former is about protecting and enhancing reputation, Monroe said, government messaging prioritizes “public health and safety,” as well as macro factors.

Panelists also spoke about over-communicating vs. under-communicating, with Rhonda Bentz, EVP of public affairs for Consumer Brands Association, emphasizing repetition in government comms. She explained that the message “doesn’t begin to resonate” until stakeholders hear it three times.

Speaking about lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, Monroe said the government is planning to use intermediaries more often to deliver messages, a strong strategy given the social media restrictions that federal and state officials face.

From Fighting Misinformation to Tracking Narratives

Ethan Bauley, Weber Shandwick’s head of innovation, talked about the idea of “fueling the flames” of a crisis just by commenting. He said CEOs and executive leadership can sometimes feel as though they must respond, even when that may not be the case — a situation PR firms can help illustrate.

Bauley referred to a client facing geopolitical conflict and how, using Blackbird AI technology, the agency analyzed which groups were actually talking about the issue.

The noise, Bauley detailed, mostly existed within a liberal echo chamber, likely to entice the client into responding and thereby continuing the crisis’ relevance in the news cycle.

After making a conscious decision not to respond, “The whole thing pretty much vanished in the first 36 hours,” Bauley said.