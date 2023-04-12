‘The father of modern reputation management:’ Richard Levick dies, age 65

WASHINGTON: Levick CEO and founder Richard Levick died on Tuesday night at age 65.

The cause of death was cancer; Levick died in a hospice center in Bethesda, Maryland. The agency is planning to host a celebration of his life with details to be determined.

In a statement, the firm’s SVP, Maxwell Marcucci, called Levick “a great man, an inspiring mentor, a pioneering leader and a true friend to many in the PR business.”

“Richard was a trailblazer in the field of crisis communications, and his contributions to the industry cannot be overstated,” said Marcucci. “He quite literally wrote the book on crisis and litigation communications and is without question the father of modern reputation management.”

Levick opened his firm in 1995. A Washington Post obituary details how his agency has represented oil companies following spills, insurance company AIG during its 2008 collapse, foreign governments including those of Dubai and Qatar and the Catholic Church during clergy abuse scandals. Following the 9/11 attacks, Levick represented a dozen Kuwaitis detained as suspected terrorists at Guantánamo Bay in Cuba. His firm billed at rates of $75,000 a month and higher, according to the Post.

Marcucci said that Levick was a trusted confidant and adviser to heads of state, CEOs, celebrities, athletes, politicians and law firms, “most of whom had him on speed-dial.”

Levick joined The PR Week podcast last year to talk about running a boutique agency focused on crisis commutations. He also discussed the evolution of crisis communications over the last several decades — especially during the turbulent Trump administration — working with controversial foreign governments and what mainstream media gets wrong about PR professionals.

Maria Stagliano, an account supervisor at Levick, posted about his death on LinkedIn, noting that in his final weeks, he said to his staff, “I may not be here, but you will still hear me.”

“I know this will be true for all the lives he impacted, all the employees who had the pleasure of working with him, all the clients he serviced…Richard will not be forgotten,” Stagliano said.

Here is how other PR pros are paying tribute to Levick on social media.