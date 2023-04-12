Reach for the stars: Lockheed Martin’s Dean Acosta on preparing for everything

The former NASA press secretary discusses crises both on earth and above.

WASHINGTON: Dealing with a crisis is a critical part of any company's operations, but when a crisis involves the loss of human life, it can dramatically change the way an organization responds.

That’s one lesson from Dean Acosta, SVP and chief communications officer at aerospace, arms and defense company Lockheed Martin, who has dealt with death and critical crises first-hand as press secretary at NASA.

In addition to preparing for likely scenarios that could affect a space mission, such as weather-related delays or mission “scrubs,” a term used for any issue that postpones a launch, NASA communicators need to prepare for the worst possible outcome.

Acosta worked at NASA in 2003 during the Columbia disaster, when the space shuttle disintegrated while reentering the atmosphere, killing all seven astronauts on board. It took NASA communicators 15 minutes to deliver a response to media representatives following the loss of the shuttle. Its comments were widely praised in comparison to the space agency’s communications after the explosion of Space Shuttle Challenger in 1986.

While nothing can prepare someone for having to “break the glass and use that plan,” Acosta underscored the need to remain calm and collected, recognizing that there is a mission to protect the organization’s reputation. In relation to the loss of life, sensitivity and compassion is key, as well as ensuring family members are contacted well before the news becomes public.

“This is a time where social and digital [media] was in its infancy. You didn’t have social channels to grow and you didn't have to worry about bolstering on Twitter, but you did have to be much more understanding about who was talking about that issue,” Acosta said of his experience with the Columbia shuttle.

NASA’s team set and maintains a 60-minute timeframe for when it needs to be out in front of the media during a crisis to discuss what it is doing.

“If you don’t have a deadline, then there’s not a deadline,” Acosta said.

For a comms professional at a world-famous space agency, logistically there are other operational issues that come into play.

Acosta used the Artemis return mission as an example of dealing with heavy media interest, as the space agency dealt with high-volume seating and WiFi needs, as well as deciding how to communicate safely and who will be the voice behind its messaging.

Asked for an example of a crisis he’d experienced that his team had not planned for, Acosta revisited the infamous astronaut “love triangle,” in which a female astronaut physically attacked a member of her former crew’s new partner in 2007, a year after returning from the mission. Acosta noted that the natural inclination from the agency was not to provide a statement on a seemingly personal, unrelated matter.

Regardless of the context of a crisis, such as an intergalactic relationship gone wrong, Acosta brought back the need for communicators and organizations to have core principles that will lead in any kind of crisis response. If timeliness is front and center as the foundation, everything else will “play out as it plays out.”

Acosta was ranked 43 on PRWeek’s 2022 Power List. NASA recently revealed the astronauts returning to the moon next year on Artemis II’s mission to space.