GCS call to arms over AI

The Government Communication Service (GCS) has made tackling AI – and the ethical issues it raises – one of its top priorities for the coming year.

The pressing need to address the challenges posed by new technologies is highlighted by Simon Baugh, GCS chief executive (pictured), in his introduction to the government’s comms plan for 2023-24.

Comms is one of the “four main levers the government has to affect change” alongside taxation, legislation and regulation, he says. “But communication itself is changing fast. New technology is rapidly creating opportunities and challenges and it is crucial that our profession continues to embrace innovation and continuous improvement while maintaining the highest ethical standards.”

The plan, released on Tuesday (11 April), reveals that GCS is seeking to become “world leaders in new communications technology” and exploit the opportunities presented by new technologies.

“The effective and ethical use of new tools and data can help us to rapidly create quality content, delivering more relevant, interesting and engaging communications which are responsive to citizens’ needs,” it says. But the plan warns: “The central challenge for GCS is how to harness these changes for the public good.”

An innovation hub will lead in identifying, testing and scaling technological innovation, including greater use of AI. “Departments are encouraged to invest 10 per cent of their campaign budgets in 2023/24 to support innovative projects from which we can learn,” it says.

“We will publish a new GCS Innovation & Data Strategy by the end of 2023, which will consider how we use insight, data, applied AI and speech technology to interact with the public in new ways.”

Generative AI is likely to have the biggest impact or provide the greatest opportunity for GCS roles, according to a horizon review recently conducted by the service.

Baugh told PRWeek the GCS innovation hub is “in development” and will be “a mixture of existing in-house resource from our central GCS team – primarily from the Applied Data and Insight team – and our external agency partners”.

The hub will identify, test and scale the most promising uses of new technology, according to Baugh. “It will identify a pipeline of things we want to test, run A/B testing including in live campaigns, and then share learning across GCS on what has worked and what hasn’t.”

Under the government’s comms plan for the year ahead, GCS will also focus on eight themes:

1. The economy

The GCS has pledged to take a “collaborative approach” to economic communications – “delivering a clear, consistent and compelling narrative, and proactively engaging stakeholders and media outlets in order to increase consumer and business confidence in the UK economy”.

It aims to help boost the UK workforce by “showcasing the benefits of returning to work” and help to tackle skills gaps “by promoting training and careers in priority sectors, such as digital and cyber”.

This is part of a wider approach that “will use the full suite of communication levers across government to maximise economic growth for all parts of the UK”.

2. Cutting waiting lists and supporting our NHS

‘Help Us Help You’ campaigns will encourage people to access the NHS “in the right way at the right time”, the plan says. This will help to manage demand and cut waiting lists, while addressing backlogs and encouraging earlier diagnosis, according to the GCS.

A ‘We are the NHS’ campaign will use case studies of NHS workers to “show how fulfilling, rewarding and varied a career in healthcare is”. This will be complemented by a ‘Made with Care’ campaign, in response to the growing demand for adult social care, that will feature “the voices of care ambassadors to motivate new candidates with the right values to apply”.

3. Stop the boats

The GCS will collaborate with international partners and deliver “a mix of PR, community engagement and targeted multilingual digital campaigns” to counter messaging from organised criminal gangs and “ensure potential irregular migrants understand the dangers of crossing, the consequences of illegal entry and the potential for failure”, the plan says.

4. Supporting families

The existing ‘Help for Households’ campaign will continue with the aim of helping vulnerable families and individuals to “access the wide range of government support available to help them with the cost of living”.

To reach audiences across the UK, the GCS will “leverage an effective mix of broadcast and targeted advertising, while also maximising opportunities for low- and no-cost communications via partnerships, owned and earned channels”.

5. Stronger communities

Comms will be used to “help build stronger communities and make sure people feel pride in the places they call home”, according to the plan.

A recruitment marketing campaign for the National Citizen Service (NCS) programme “will reach young people and their influencers across the UK, with a focus on disadvantaged areas”.

6. Communicating internationally

The plan says GCS will expand its “engagement with international partners and deliver a tailored, compelling narrative to international audiences” showing that the UK “is the best place in the world to invest and to start and grow a business, as well as to visit, work and study”.

The GREAT ‘Global Trade’ campaign will continue, with the aim of driving inward investment, showcasing the UK as an innovative economy and an attractive destination for high-value investors.

7. Public sector recruitment

The GCS will “encourage people to start and continue their careers in the public sector through insight-driven and inspirational campaigns that showcase how these roles make a difference to people’s lives”, according to the plan. These roles will range from nurses and adult social care workers to school and further education teachers.

The GCS also aims to help “recruit thousands of staff across the prison and probation services”, as well as boost the numbers of people becoming magistrates or joining the armed forces.

8. Public services

Essential information will be provided by GCS to the public, businesses and communities across the UK, to assist them in making “informed choices and to understand how to access and make the most of public services”.

There will be a focus on promoting digital and online services “to help people complete their transactions easily and quickly online”.