NPR’s All Things Considered host Juana Summers on trust and the value of comms

WASHINGTON: Nothing is more valuable than public trust, host of NPR’s All Things Considered Juana Summers said at PRWeek's inaugural Crisis Comms Conference on Wednesday in Washington, DC.

During the Media’s Mindset keynote, the former political journalist turned podcast host discussed meeting the audience where they are and the importance of the initial response to a crisis.

Reflecting on her personal experience as host of radio show All Things Considered and podcast host of Consider This, Summers understands audience members that fall in her age range aren’t in the car, tuning into the radio at the time of airing. Meeting the audience where they are in a way that is reflective and authentic to the choice of platform is imperative and varies by medium.

In an age of disinformation and misinformation, Summers also touched on the importance of research and fact checking to sourcing collection. Specifically referencing Twitter’s recent elimination of legacy blue checkmarks, previously used to identify vetted, trusted accounts for journalists, organizations and well known individuals, Summers said it's imperative to make sure tweets, videos or photos are coming from a reliable source.

“As an organization, at NPR we realize that nothing is more valuable to us than the trust that the public has placed in us to help give them context and news and analysis in an incredibly confusing at times media ecosystem, where it is hard to know what is fact and what is fiction,” Summers said.

Summers outlined the team of individuals on her shows at NPR that have their hands on information before it actually makes it to air, such as a producer, editor and line editor who are all reviewing a wealth of information and facts to give the best possible chances of providing the audience with truthful, reliable information.

Analyzing two approaches to crises

Summers discussed recent crises she felt hit the mark or missed it completely.

On the first end of the spectrum, she noted the NFL’s continued and clear response during Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin’s collapse during a football game in January this year. The steady stream of concise and targeted updates from the league and the team is what made the response a success, Summers said.

For the latter, Summers pointed to the infamous Ticketmater/Taylor Swift debacle in which the ticketing platform crashed amid an influx of sales late last year. Summers cited Ticketmaster’s lack of empathy and initial tactical response rather than taking accountability as a reason for the brand losing trust in its audience and the ultimate wave of negative news that followed.

In both crisis situations, as well as in journalism and PR, Summers continuously pointed to knowing your audience and being timely in response and information. For PR professionals looking to pitch journalists, such as herself, Summers encouraged those interested to research the show and identify what will peak interest in NPR’s audience and hold their attention.

“We're living in an information ecosystem where people’s time is incredibly valuable,” Summers said, adding that she has to ensure in the first 30 seconds of a podcast she is keeping people engaged.