Facing America’s crisis of confidence

CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues shared thoughts from years of covering topics from data security to racial tension.

WASHINGTON: CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues shared his thoughts on the American public's trust deficit and how to rectify it while speaking at PRWeek's inaugural Crisis Comms Conference in Washington, DC.

Pegues detailed why America has a crisis of confidence in media, government institutions and the private sector, citing major events since the election of former President Barack Obama and his successor, Donald Trump.

While Obama's election excited many in the U.S. as a major sign of progress, it was also an event that drove others to skepticism, anger and even violence. And Trump gave those "with a different view of what America should be" a "license to talk," Pegues said.

Some news organizations and politicians embraced that divisiveness, choosing to exacerbate civil discourse and polarization by broadcasting opinions instead of facts, sowing distrust amongst the public and making citizens not only skeptical but antagonistic.

"The American public doesn't know who to trust. They just don't know who to believe," Pegues said.

In the heydays of nightly network news anchors Walter Cronkite and David Brinkley, America had reliable information on a consistent basis, and their coverage enabled families to amicably "gather round the table" every evening.

Pegues spoke about his own anxiety from covering monumental news, including George Floyd's murder, the January 6 Capitol riot and other events. He said that many other Americans have that same anxiety, lurching from crisis to crisis every few minutes in a "24-hour news cycle."

"To a certain extent, we all have these issues because we're all constantly reacting to crises," Pegues said. "There's a loss of control."

Pegues said that while the private sector can make a "huge difference" in restoring trust, he's not quite sure many organizations are following through on promises made during the racial reckoning that followed Floyd's murder nearly three years ago.

Companies have changed their hiring practices and how they engage employees, Pegues said, but the challenge is continuing to push forward those reforms and promises when "we're not watching."

He added that it's easy to lose track of progress due to the constantness and spontaneous nature of crises and the headlines that drive them forward, especially given the speed of social media platforms such as Twitter.

Pegues answered an audience question about how Americans can trust corporate dissemination of information, saying that while executives closely track ratings and profit, for him, it's never been about the money. He said it's imperative for journalists to focus on the story.

"Stop focusing on yourself. Focus on the world out there," he added.

Even with a divided public, for Pegues, working on its behalf is quite simple: relay the facts and let the public decide how to grapple with them.

"We represent people that don't have a voice," Pegues said, adding that that's why politicians "attack" reporters. They lie, he said, "because they know the truth is a danger to them."