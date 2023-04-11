Glewee rolls out audience insights tool

LOS ANGELES: Influencer marketing network Glewee has launched an audience insights tool.

The tool gives users of Glewee's professional or advanced platforms access to more detailed information about the demographics of an influencer's fanbase. This includes a wide range of data points, such as gender, age, ethnicity, education, personal income, family status, native language and occupation. Other available data includes distribution by country, state and city within the U.S.; industries with which they show affinity, and likes and hobbies, such as music, TV shows and movies.

The data, available through the audience insights tool, can help brands and agencies as they consider which influencers they want to work with. With a greater understanding of an influencer's audience, brands and agencies can make more informed decisions when planning an influencer marketing campaign, allowing them to increase the reach of campaigns and increase effectiveness and impact.

Glewee's goal is to make the influencer marketing process easier and more straightforward with the tool. The company's other features include a tool to automate payments and contracts, analytics reporting on performance metrics like reach and engagement rates and in-app communication among brands, agencies and influencers.