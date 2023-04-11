How Snoopy helped the Red Cross make a viral sensation and put blood donors’ minds at ease

Millions of people have viewed TikTok videos featuring teens who donated blood to get a shirt with the world’s most beloved beagle.

WASHINGTON: For people who want to donate blood but are afraid of needles, techniques such as looking away, taking deep breaths or distracting themselves can be helpful, according to experts.

For an even more pleasant distraction, there’s Snoopy, the beloved comic beagle.

The American Red Cross is building that connection in its latest campaign, which offers people who donate blood through April 23 a free t-shirt featuring the nonprofit’s symbol and the Peanuts canine character.

The shirt has gone viral, with millions of people viewing TikTok videos featuring teens who donated blood to get the shirt. More importantly, since launching the campaign, the Red Cross said it has seen a significant increase in people making appointments to donate blood.

“It's been really exciting and fun to watch all of the Gen Z folks, especially through TikTok, get inspired and seek out the shirt but also want to try and make a difference,” said Darren Irby, the Red Cross’ executive director of national brand partnerships.

The organization decided to invest in the Snoopy campaign after its success partnering with HBO in 2019 for a “Game of Thrones”-themed campaign, Bleed #ForTheThrone. That push gave people who donated blood a chance to win trips to world premieres of the show’s final season and a replica iron throne.

“It was so successful that several years ago, we made a conscious marketing decision to really tap into fanbases and inspire new donors,” Irby said.

This campaign’s shirt features Joe Cool, one of Snoopy’s alter egos, atop a red cross and says, “Be cool. Give blood.”

Peanuts partnered with the Red Cross and donated use of the logo for the campaign, Irby said.

To promote the shirt giveaway, the organization paid TikTok influencers to post about the offer, but much of the attention developed organically, Irby said. For example, a post from a TikTok user who has about 1,000 followers has been viewed more than 2 million times.

The momentum was driven by young people who “had never donated blood before,” Irby said. “It was really their posts that took off.”

After launching the campaign, the Red Cross saw a 40% increase in people making appointments to donate blood compared with the week before it was announced, according to the organization.

That spike is particularly important, Irby said, because of the decrease in blood donations during the COVID-19 pandemic. In January 2022, the organization declared a “national blood crisis” after experiencing a 10% blood-donation decline since March 2020.

“The first time that folks are really introduced to blood donation is usually at high schools or colleges, and all throughout the pandemic, a lot of that was put on hold, and it's still not quite up to the level that it once was,” Irby said.

Yet with Snoopy’s help, “it's been interesting to see how social media has introduced blood donation to a whole new generation of folks,” he said.