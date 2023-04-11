Eggs too expensive? Just Crack an Egg has the answer: Date a farmer

Just Crack an Egg is partnering with Farmers Only to solve the “egg crisis.”

CHICAGO: Are eggs getting too expensive for you? Just Crack an Egg has a solution: Date a farmer.

Just Crack an Egg, a grocery product that makes a hot egg scramble in less than two minutes by adding a fresh egg, is partnering with dating website Farmers Only to give consumers the opportunity to meet a farmer and get fresh, affordable eggs in return. Farmers Only has 1.5 million single farmers looking for love.

Starting April 12, customers who purchase Just Crack an Egg can upload their receipt to www.JustDateAFarmer.com to receive a unique code for a free, premium year subscription to FarmersOnly.com, while supplies last.

A spokesperson from Just Crack an Egg parent Kraft Heinz said via email that the idea for this campaign came about because egg prices are on the rise. Egg prices have grown by 70.1% over the past year, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“When we started thinking about how we can solve this ‘crisis,’ and make peoples’ lives a little easier, that’s when the idea cracked: date a farmer,” the spokesperson said.

The campaign also matches Just Crack an Egg’s overall goal: finding unconventional solutions to make consumers’ lives easier.

“When we landed the idea with FarmersOnly.com, we knew it was the perfect balance of really providing a solution but also injecting a little humor into the campaign to make people smile,” the spokesperson said.

The campaign is being promoted with PR, social media, digital out-of-home and print. Alison Brod Marketing + Communications is supporting it. Budget information was not disclosed.

Just Crack an Egg is still a fairly new product, introduced to the egg aisle in 2018, so another campaign goal is to drive awareness and trial of Just Crack an Egg “so egg lovers can see how delicious and easy our product is to use,” the spokesperson said.

Carlos Abrams-Rivera, president of the Kraft Heinz North America, said during the company’s quarterly earnings call in February that in response to the rising cost of eggs, with Just Crack an Egg, “we needed to make sure we actually brought down the inventories and make sure we understand that consumers may be having a reduced demand on that type of product.”

Another organization that recently got creative to solve the issue for consumers was Potatoes U.S.A., which encouraged people to paint potatoes instead of eggs in celebration of Easter.