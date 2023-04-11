National Roast Day 2023: Get ready to actually hear and see Wendy’s dish out insults

The fast-food chain will be offending consumers and brands on TikTok from April 12-14.

by Diana Bradley Added 6 hours ago

Wendy’s has attracted 1.3 million followers on TikTok.

DUBLIN, OH: Wendy’s favorite time of year is back: National Roast Day.

Although this is the fifth year Wendy’s is celebrating, it’s keeping it fresh. For the first time in the history of the brand, fans will hear and see Wendy’s dishing out the roasts on TikTok via a new vocal animated version of the brand for fans, according to a company statement.  

The fast-food chain is encouraging brave fans and other brands to head over to TikTok and post a video using #NationalRoastDay. It will select videos to respond to between April 12-14, according to a statement from Wendy’s. 

In relation to the spicy “holiday,” Wendy’s is offering a one-time-use digital deal where fans can score a free any size Hot & Crispy fry with purchase via its app the week of April 10

Wendy’s made up National Roast Day in 2018 and has celebrated every year, except 2020 when there was a hiatus.

Since joining TikTok in early 2020, Wendy’s has attracted 1.3 million followers.

National Roast Day is an integrated effort among Wendy’s, VMLY&R, Spark Foundry and Ketchum. Ketchum is leading all PR strategy and execution in support of National Roast Day, the firm said via email. 

Last year, #NationalRoastDay organically became a trending topic on Twitter within 60 minutes of the initial announcement tweet and peaked at the No. 5 on Trending Topics for all of Twitter. 

A Wendy’s representative was not immediately available for further comment. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The ultimate game plan for sports crises

The ultimate game plan for sports crises

Cadbury Bunny Tryouts: How the chocolate brand keeps it annual Easter contest fresh

Cadbury Bunny Tryouts: How the chocolate brand keeps it annual Easter contest fresh

(L-R) PRWeek's Steve Barrett spoke with NPR's Juana Summers on Wednesday. (Photo credit: Jess Ruderman)

NPR’s All Things Considered host Juana Summers on trust and the value of comms

Pegues (R) spoke about his coverage of events for CBS News. (Photo credit: Ewan Larkin).

Facing America’s crisis of confidence

Wendy’s has attracted 1.3 million followers on TikTok.

National Roast Day 2023: Get ready to actually hear and see Wendy’s dish out insults

Eggs too expensive? Just Crack an Egg has the answer: Date a farmer

Eggs too expensive? Just Crack an Egg has the answer: Date a farmer

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Golin Health brings on Kimberly Brock as health equity lead

Golin Health brings on Kimberly Brock as health equity lead

The shirt has gone viral on TikTok and other social media.

How Snoopy helped the Red Cross make a viral sensation and put blood donors’ minds at ease

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Glewee rolls out audience insights tool