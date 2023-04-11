PR pros, tech journalists remember former Apple comms chief Katie Cotton

Cotton, who died this month, retired from Apple in 2014.

by Diana Bradley Added 9 hours ago

Cotton died on April 6.

CUPERTINO, CA: Former Apple VP of worldwide corporate communications Katie Cotton died on April 6 at age 57.

Cotton retired from Apple in 2014 after 18 years with the company. She arrived in California from New Jersey in 1988 “ready to make her mark on the world. And so she did,” said her obituary

Apple said in a statement that Cotton “was an extraordinary person and she made countless contributions over her two-decade career” at the company. 

She was ranked number one on PRWeek's Power List in 2010 along with late Apple cofounder and CEO Steve Jobs. She made the rankings again numerous times, including in 2012, following Jobs’ death in October 2011 at age 56 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Cotton was also named to CNNMoney’s list of 50 Most Powerful Women in 2010, which noted that she "played a role in some of the most buzzed-about product launches in technology," as well as her gatekeeper duties for Jobs. A 2011 profile of Apple executives by the website noted that "wherever Jobs is, Cotton isn’t far away."

“[Cotton] was a strong and unwavering proponent for [Apple], helping to elevate its products and brand,” her obituary said. “In retirement, she raised awareness for mental health education for children by volunteering in local community organizations.”

PR pros and journalists who cover the technology industry have been remembering Cotton on social media.

In recent years, Cotton became an avid birdwatcher, ready to easily identify any bird at a moment's notice, according to her obituary. 

Cotton is survived by her children Ethan and Isabelle Mimeles, partner Jim Wells, mother Marie, siblings LoriAnn, Patty and Richard, former husband Michael Mimeles, as well as nieces Alayna, Allison, Bryce, Caroline, Danielle, Hannah, Olivia and Sydney and nephew Phillip.

Cotton’s children remember her as a “devoted mother, kind friend and inspirational role model that supported them in every aspect of their lives.”

A private funeral will be held on April 14 at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Asbury, New Jersey. A celebration of Cotton’s life will take place in the Bay Area in the coming months. To honor her life and charitable work, donations can be made to Pets In Need in Redwood City or SafeSpace in Menlo Park, California. 


