Five Campaigns We Liked in March: your winner revealed

Find out the winner from PRWeek’s selection of the best PR and comms campaigns in March.

The Five campaigns we liked in March poll was won by Adidas Terrex and Wiggle, ‘Inclusivity in the great outdoors’, with 71 per cent of the vote for a Ramadan campaign aimed at helping to tackle inclusivity by creating prayer mats designed for outside use.

Ikea’s ‘Real Life Roomsets’ came second, with 24 per cent of the vote for a campaign working with homeless charity Shelter.

Adidas Terrex and Wiggle, ‘Inclusivity in the great outdoors’

Adidas Terrex worked with sports retailer Wiggle to help tackle inclusivity in the great outdoors by creating prayer mats designed for outside use, and installing signs pointing to Mecca along popular hiking routes.

Wiggle x adidas TERREX x Muslim Hikers.mov from Patrick Williams on Vimeo.

Ikea, ‘Real Life Roomsets’

Working with homeless charity Shelter, real-life conditions of people forced into temporary accommodation were brought to life for shoppers as they browsed Ikea, highlighting the stark difference between an ideal home and the reality for many.

Aldi, ‘Adults’ breakfast club’

Aldi launched an adults’ breakfast club last month to help the millions of parents who are skipping breakfast to ensure their children have enough food to eat.

Uber Eats, ‘Iftar incoming’

Uber Eats used dynamic out-of-home posters that updated each day during Ramadan to tell people what time they could break their fast for Iftar, with suggestions of some tasty options when they did.

Tesco, ‘Spot an egg’

Tesco gave its iconic logo an Easter makeover, introducing a cracked egg design in thousands of places across stores, delivery vans, billboards, social media posts, in-store signage, digital advertising and TV adverts.