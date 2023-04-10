Golin execs Tim Peters, Dave Duschene exit to launch Alpha Advisory Group

Duschene and Peters join Alpha IR founder Chris Hodges, serving as partners at the new agency.

CHICAGO: Golin issues and crisis lead Dave Duschene and U.S. corporate lead for the Midwest and West regions Tim Peters have exited the firm to help launch consultancy Alpha Advisory Group.

Peters and Duschene started in their new roles on Monday, one day before Alpha Advisory Group launches. Reporting to CEO and founder Chris Hodges, they are serving as partners with a focus on corporate reputation.

Hodges said that Peters and Duschene will focus on crisis and issues management, as well as transaction work such as mergers and acquisitions. They will also work closely with president Mike Cummings.

“[Peters], [Duschene] and I have known each other for over a decade,” he said. “They bring perspective and a synergistic component to what we’re doing on the [investor relations] side. They just made a perfect fit.”

Alpha Advisory Group, a subsidiary of Alpha IR, aims to help C-suite leaders build and enhance their reputations among critical corporate influencers, including investors, customers, employees and policymakers, the firm said in a statement.

Hodges founded Alpha IR after holding senior roles at Financial Dynamics and FTI Consulting. In 2007, he sold Ashton Partners to FD.

Alpha Advisory aims to differentiate itself from larger consultancies with consistent access to specialized and executive expertise. “We’re offering a different type of access to very seasoned senior-level counselors who have worked across a variety of industries to help clients in good times and bad,” Duschene said.

The firm, based in Chicago, has offices in Boston, New York and Dallas and employs about 30 staffers.

Peters said he’s excited to dive into senior corporate reputation work in a landscape rife with political and economic uncertainty.

“C-suites are having to navigate these issues and need a partner in doing so. Building something with [Hodges], [who] was an IR partner to IPG agencies and somebody that we’ve worked with before, it was just a unique opportunity,” he added.

Alpha Advisory clients include manufacturers Titan International and Lindsay Corporation and restaurant chain Potbelly.

Peters previously served as U.S. leader for Golin’s corporate practice in the Midwest and West regions, while Duschene, a 20-year Golin veteran, most recently led the issues and crisis practice. Prior to Interpublic Group firm Golin, Peters and Duschene worked at Edelman and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, respectively.

A Golin spokesperson said via email that the agency will “name new leaders when the time is right” and that Molly Starmann, associate MD in Chicago, “is stepping in with our talented Chicago corporate team to provide hands-on leadership and partnership to drive our continued success.”

The spokesperson also said that “Sarah Vellozzi remains our U.S. corporate leader, and Scott Farrell continues to be Golin’s corporate adviser.” Farrell retired from full-time work after 25 years at Golin at the end of last year.

“We thank [Peters and Duschene] for their leadership in crisis communications and the Midwest, and we wish them both success in their future endeavors,” the spokesperson said. Golin recently added Jodi Durkin to lead its growing Verizon Value Brands work and brought on Yesnia Cruz from Google to join its issues team, the spokesperson added.