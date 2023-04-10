McDonald’s promotes Michael Gonda, names Sandy Rodriguez as new CCO

The company has promoted Gonda to North America chief impact officer and named Rodriguez to replace him as chief communications officer.

CHICAGO: McDonald’s has promoted its top communications executive amid a number of comms personnel changes at the fast-food giant.

The company named SVP and chief communications officer Michael Gonda to the newly created role of SVP and chief impact officer for North America.

Gonda is reporting to EVP and global chief impact officer Jon Banner and McDonald’s U.S.A. president Joe Erlinger and is serving as a member of both the global impact leadership team and U.S. senior leadership team.

His new position is a part of McDonald’s efforts to operationalize impact, Banner wrote in an internal email. Gonda will expand the scope of his responsibilities beyond communications and lead a holistic impact strategy to promote and defend McDonald’s brand. He has responsibility for communications, market-level government relations, sustainability and environmental, social and governance and philanthropy in the U.S. and Canada, Banner wrote.

The company’s impact function, which encompasses government relations, public policy, comms, ESG and philanthropy, was formed two years ago. McDonald’s wants to use this transformation to leverage the capabilities of impact across the enterprise and the business, Banner said.

Genna Gent, who resigned last month, was the previous leader of the public policy and government relations global center of excellence.

By operationalizing the impact function, the company will have the “best and brightest talent move into the more meaningful and impactful jobs and also provide better career paths for junior members of the team who could come from any point within impact,” Banner said.

Replacing Gonda in his previous role is Sandy Rodriguez, who is assuming the expanded role of VP and chief communications officer.

Rodriguez joined McDonald’s last year as VP of U.S. communications. Reporting to Banner, she will take on new responsibilities and lead McDonald’s communications global center of excellence across external and internal, overseeing brand trust, external engagement and media relations, enterprise and employee communications and reputational measurement. She will also oversee McDonald’s Story Lab, crisis communications and professional development for all communicators across the company.

Rodriguez’s team will co-create playbooks and narratives that markets and functions can localize to drive reputation with external stakeholders, including media outlets, as well as employee engagement.

Agency 123 will also join global communications to “enrich the scope of solutions for content, creative and convenings that we can provide to markets and the enterprise,” Banner said.

Agency 123 is an in-house agency that handles internal events, worldwide conferences, town halls and functional meetings and awards. It was previously a part of the finance unit, but the company has moved it into communications at the corporate level to “service the markets and our business in a seamless way,” Banner said.

Chief sustainability officer Jenny McColloch will take on the expanded role of VP and chief sustainability and social impact officer. Reporting to Banner, her team will be elevated to a global center of excellence that owns and leads holistic strategy and reporting across all parts of McDonald’s social impact agenda. McColloch will oversee diversity, equity and inclusion strategy and reporting, and her team will partner closely across functions to advance McDonald’s efforts across key stakeholders such as employees, customers, franchisees, suppliers and communities.

Banner joined McDonald’s last August. He replaced Katie Beirne Fallon, who left McDonald’s a month earlier after almost two years as EVP chief global impact officer to join Fidelity Investments. Kevin Ozan, McDonald’s CFO, oversaw the brand’s global impact team in the interim. Beirne Fallon has since reorganized Fidelity’s communications structure.

In March, Ronald McDonald House Charities named Katie Fitzgerald president and CEO. Fitzgerald, who is also a member of the global impact leadership team, will continue in that role.

Banner previously worked at PepsiCo for nearly a decade, most recently serving as EVP of communications and president of the PepsiCo Foundation.

McDonald's is laying off hundreds of employees and cutting pay packages for some staffers as part of a restructuring that includes the shutting down of some offices, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Asked if the communications and impact changes are related to the layoffs, Banner said that “the transformation and operationalizing impact was certainly part of the [Accelerating the Arches] transformation that the broader company is undergoing.” He said the company wants to be “more effective and efficient with what we are doing in providing value to the enterprise and to the system and the markets.”

All the changes are effective immediately.

The chain reported Q4 net income of $1.9 billion, up 24% year-over-year, excluding the effects of currency exchange. Revenue increased by 5% to $5.93 billion in the final reporting period of last year.