Gumball expands model to enable YouTube integrations

by Natasha Bach Added 4 hours ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Host-read ad marketplace Gumball is expanding its model to enable YouTube integrations. 

Gumball, which offers a self-service platform that enables collaboration between podcasters and advertisers, will service on-screen integration campaigns with YouTube content creators. 

The platform makes it easier for advertisers to browse, find and book creators, including offering filters by content type and audience demographic. They can track campaigns and scale across shows. Dashboards facilitate the campaign management process for both parties, including supporting administrative tasks like ad scheduling for creators. 

Beyond providing creators with the opportunity to gain revenue through advertising spots, Gumball also helps them with the payment process. But Gumball for YouTubers goes beyond the offering for podcasters, supporting “on-screen” host video integration, helping YouTube creators more quickly and more easily monetize this part of the process.

During its beta stage, Gumball reported adoption by more than 50 YouTube channels with a combined total of more than 37.5 million subscribers.

Last year, Gumball expanded its podcast offerings with the launch of Gumshoe, a tool that allows podcasters to measure ad impressions from their host-read ads.


