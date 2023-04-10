‘Brotox’ takes over TikTok: Why more men are getting cosmetic surgery

More men are getting Botox procedures to treat fine lines and wrinkles. Here’s what they have to say on TikTok.

Botox, which celebrated its 20th anniversary of Food and Drug Administration approval last year, is becoming increasingly popular among young men – a trend dubbed as “brotox.”

The trend is perhaps unsurprising given Gen Z and millennials’ tendencies to focus on self-care, “glow-ups” and self-improvement.

The “brotox boom” is making waves among both young and old men – and TikTok is home to various iterations of it.

Since brotox is having its moment in the sun, it’s worth looking into how popular cosmetic procedures are among men.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), cosmetic surgery and non-surgical aesthetic procedures among men rose by 29% between 2000 and 2018. In 2020 alone, more than 265,000 men got Botox procedures to target wrinkles in their face.

In particular, buttocks lifts and cheek implants saw the greatest increases among men between 2000 and 2020, rising 1,616% and 644%, respectively. Procedures including lip augmentations and laser skin resurfacing also became more popular during that time period, according to ASPS.

The trend has taken off partially due to the fact that negative connotations around Botox or cosmetic surgery for men have begun to dwindle, according to Cynthia Elliott, owner and primary practitioner at cosmetic surgery clinic Skinspirations.

“The stigma of vanity surrounding cosmetic procedures for men has evaporated,” Elliott said in a statement. “Minimally invasive treatments with little downtime and natural-looking results give men the same benefits women have enjoyed for decades – enhanced self-esteem, confidence and sociability.”

Indeed, a quick search on TikTok will unveil numerous men trying out Botox to treat fine lines and wrinkles – giving a rundown on how the experience went for them.

Here are a few Brotox trends they’re trying out.

1. Getting rid of forehead wrinkles

Perhaps one of the most noticeable areas for wrinkles to appear is on the forehead – either horizontally or within the glabellas (also known as the ‘11’s’ between your eyebrows).

Before and after videos show how a Botox treatment can minimize forehead creases, with men showcasing the differences for their followers.

2. PRP injections

In one recent video, TikToker Andre Gadbois provides a rundown of his recent cosmetic procedures – including under-eye injections and nasolabial fold PRP injections. Gadbois explains that PRP injections involve using his own blood to extract platelet rich plasma, then injecting it back into the area of concern to stimulate healing and improved appearance.

While PRP injections have grown in popularity among cosmetic procedures, becoming a “trending therapy” according to the ASPS, the scientific evidence surrounding their efficacy for that purpose is still limited.

3. Crow’s feet

The pesky crow’s feet that form in the corners of your eyes when you smile aren’t just an aesthetic concern for women.

Now, more men are seeking to minimize crow’s feet through Botox.

4. Lip flips

Lip flips have become increasingly popular as they offer a more subtle way of plumping your lips. The procedure involves injecting Botox into the upper lip to relax the muscles and make the lip flip upwards a little bit. Men are picking up the trend as well.

5. Eyelid lifts

Dilip Madnani, a plastic surgeon in New York with a TikTok following of more than 156,000, posted a video last year showing how his elderly father healed after getting upper eyelid surgery.

Eyelid lifts help to “reduce the appearance of bags under the eyes,” notes Dr. Cat Plastic Surgery, in addition to removing excess skin from the upper eyelid. “Not only does the removal of excess skin improve the field of vision, but it also creates a more youthful face and brighter eyes.”

6. Fillers, and more fillers

Men are realizing that it’s possible to get fillers for your nose rather than going through a full rhinoplasty.

Whether your nose was damaged from an injury or you simply want to tweak how it looks, nose fillers and Botox are becoming increasingly common for men.

In one video, TikToker xthuyle describes how she managed to persuade her boyfriend to get filler and Botox on his nose after he got his nose broken at age 14.

“Couples who get fillers together stay together,” she says.

7. Botox for aging prevention

Anti-aging isn’t just an area of concern for women; men want to appear youthful for as long as possible too.

More men are turning to Botox as a preventive measure to avoid forehead, frown and crow’s feet wrinkles. “Boys get injectables too,” the caption states.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.