Press Hook adds AI media list generator

Customers can use the tool to cut down on the time it takes to pinpoint relevant journalists.

by Natasha Bach Added 5 hours ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

BROOKLYN, NY: Media relations platform Press Hook is adding to its artificial-intelligence-driven services. 

The latest offering is an AI media list generator, which is powered by machine learning algorithms from GPT-4.

Customers can use the tool to cut down on the time it takes to search for and pinpoint relevant journalists and outlets for a news story. It streamlines users’ efforts by reducing time spent on manual research by giving them a list of journalists that could be a good fit. 

Press Hook also recently launched a feature designed to help journalists and content creators with sourcing, a media-pitching tool for brands and PR pros that drafts pitch emails for them and a press release generator. All of the features were created with the help of AI, specifically either GPT-3 or GPT-4. 

The media list generator is now available to some Press Hook subscribers.


