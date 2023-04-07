NRA paid $12 million to settle with ex-agency partner Ackerman McQueen

Financial details of the settlement were revealed in court filings from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks at CPAC last month. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

FAIRFAX, VA: The National Rifle Association paid former PR agency Ackerman McQueen more than $12 million in settlement funds, according to court filings from New York Attorney General Letitia James. 

The NRA and Ackerman McQueen ended their 38-year relationship in May 2019 after the gun organization sued the agency for refusing to provide details about a contract it had with former NRA president Oliver North. 

Ackerman McQueen had supported the gun organization on its PR and marketing strategies, as well as running its video outreach initiative, NRATV, since the 1980s.

At the end of the relationship between the firm and the NRA, North had recently been ousted by the NRA after a failed attempt to push out CEO Wayne LaPierre after several leadership disputes. North claimed he was forced out for raising allegations against LaPierre.

A legal fiasco ensued with the NRA alleging that Ackerman McQueen attempted to have LaPierre removed as CEO by leaking internal details. The firm promptly filed a $50 million counterclaim

In a statement to Bloomberg, Ackerman McQueen said that the NRA suit was "another reckless attempt to scapegoat Ackerman McQueen for the NRA’s own breakdown in governance, compliance and leadership."

In 2022, The parties finally settled the legal dispute nearly three years later and days before trial was scheduled. 

While specifics of the deal weren’t disclosed at the time, financial details finally came to light in a recently filed auditor’s report related to James’ lawsuit against the NRA. 

“The case ultimately settled in March 2022 with the NRA paying Ackerman over $12 million in settlement funds,” the document states. 

An NRA representative could not be reached for comment. An Ackerman McQueen spokesperson declined to comment. 


