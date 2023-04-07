Behind the scenes: NASA makes ‘big splash’ with Artemis II astronaut reveal

Humans are returning to the moon, and NASA is making sure they’ll be household names by the time they get there.

WASHINGTON: One-hundred interviews in two days. The NCAA Men’s National Championship. “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” It's been quite a week for space’s new pioneers.

The astronauts embarking on the first crewed moon mission in more than 50 years have appeared, well, nearly everywhere this week.

NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and the Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen did more than 100 interviews on Monday and Tuesday, according to Rachel Kraft, NASA’s senior communications specialist. The space organization handled outreach in-house and without agency help.

The goal was not only to relay the significance of the Artemis II voyage, but also humanize the diverse group of individuals that will be onboard, which NASA could not do with the unmanned Artemis I mission in November, Kraft explained.

“These are people that others around the world can really identify with,” she said. “They’re humans, just like you and me, but ones that are exceptionally skilled and willing to take on risks to do daring things on behalf of humanity.”

During their 10-day mission, the Artemis II astronauts will test the technology and equipment that’s required for future lunar landings.

Kraft added that NASA wanted to make a “big splash” with the announcement, putting media interviews at the heart of its strategy.

While the space agency did focus on national news outlets, including CNN, The New York Times and CNBC, it also prioritized brief interviews with local outlets from the crew’s hometowns.

“[The astronauts] have their hometowns and the places they went to school; all of those publications and areas have interest in individual crew members,” Kraft said. “Part of our strategy was pitching to some of those outlets for very short interviews. A lot of the interviews were five minutes or less so that we could do as many of them as [possible].”

Kraft applauded the crew for understanding “the importance of the communications aspect and taking humanity along for the ride.”

The Artemis II astronauts showed up in prominent settings, too. The squad made an appearance at the NCAA’s Men's Championship Game in Houston on Monday night, conveniently just around the corner from Johnson Space Center.

Days later, they joined Stephen Colbert to discuss how they’re preparing for the journey and why Mars makes sense as the next frontier for human exploration.

Reaching new audiences is a core principle in NASA’s overarching comms strategy, Kraft detailed.

“We’re fortunate to have a lot of people that care about what NASA does, but we also know there’s people out there that maybe space isn’t of interest to them,” she said. “Some of these opportunities that are more in the mainstream give us an opportunity to reach those new audiences.”