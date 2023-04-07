Dix & Eaton names Chas Withers chairman

Withers will maintain his title as CEO while taking over as chairman from Scott Chaikin.

CLEVELAND: Public relations firm Dix & Eaton has named Chas Withers chairman in addition to his longstanding title as CEO, effective last month.

Scott Chaikin previously held the chairman title and has since moved to chairman emeritus while remaining a board of directors member.

Withers became CEO in 2015, following in the steps of Chaikin. In his additional role, Withers will maintain responsibility for day-to-day operations of the 50-person agency as well as continuing growth and long term success for the firm.

“It's all about talent acquisition and having the right people in place,” Withers said. “The PR marketplace is changing so rapidly and is so dynamic on an ongoing basis that I think that really means you've got to keep your staff focused on continuous education and continuing to be proactive in developing new skill sets all the time.”

Prior to becoming the agency’s third CEO, Withers served as president and COO.

Current president Lisa Rose also joined the board in March. She previously served as a member prior to the firm’s conversion to an employee stock ownership plan in 2014. Her return to the board brings the internal member count to two with the intention to expand to diversify background and expertise, said Withers.

Other board members include owner of the Cleveland Guardians Paul Dolan and son of cofounder Henry Eaton, Dave Eaton.

Dix & Eaton underwent a concentration refocus over the last five years from a generalist agency to zeroing in on ESG, change management and communication and its ongoing marketing and PR work with a digital underlying.

The agency celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2022.

“The outside role of a partner firm so often is going to be eyes and ears and looking forward because a lot of times they just don't have the time or capacity to do that,” Withers said. “Something we've always prided ourselves on is always trying to be ahead versus just in the moment.”

Dix & Eaton is an integrated communications firm located in Cleveland, Ohio. Agency clients include Fortune 100 companies as well CDW Corporation, Atlas Air, Lubrizol, Huntington Bank, Kettering Health and Olympic Steel.