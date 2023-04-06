PSA exposes deceptive facade of domestic violence

The Safe in Harm’s Way Foundation campaign features images of a seemingly perfect domestic facade, with a warning that abuse could be happening behind closed doors.

Domestic violence can oftentimes be apparent and prompt people to step in and act, but many times the facade of a happy relationship obscures a darker truth.

To that end, IPG Health company Neon is unveiling a public service announcement to raise awareness about the “hidden horrors” of domestic violence.

The Hidden Horrors campaign is being rolled out across thousands of billboards, digital bulletins, posters and mall kiosks nationwide. Neon partnered with nonprofit Safe in Harm’s Way Foundation and DomesticShelters.org on the effort.

The campaign features images of a seemingly perfect domestic home life, featuring what appears to be a happy, normal couple standing outside of their home. However, upon looking closer at the image, viewers can see a subtle, unnerving touch: the husband’s arm over his wife’s shoulder is actually a monster claw.

Caroline Markel Hammand, CEO of Safe in Harm’s Way Foundation, noted in a statement that the PSA is meant to target the “perfectly crafted facade” that abusers often develop to “keep others in the dark while the abuse continues in the privacy of home.”

The windows of the home in the image are also darkened, symbolizing that anyone behind closed doors, including children and pets, is at risk of domestic violence.

The campaign, which launched at the end of March, is rolling out across 2,900 screens in densely populated areas like Times Square in New York City, Union Station in Washington, DC, and Bayside Marketplace in Miami.

Hidden Horrors will also be featured across 110 freeway entrances in Los Angeles, as well as throughout office lobbies, elevators, gas stations, digital bulletins and mall kiosks.

Neon developed the website for the campaign, Hidden-Horrors.com, which connects visitors to resources if they are facing domestic violence.

This is the latest collaboration between Neon, Safe in Harm’s Way Foundation and DomesticShelters.org. Months ago, the three organizations targeted domestic violence as part of the Feeling Small campaign, which sought to reach those who may not recognize themselves as victims of domestic violence.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.