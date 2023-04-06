Cannes 2023 PR Lions jury members selected

Ketchum CEO of global markets Jo-Ann Robertson will lead the team as jury president.

CANNES, FRANCE: The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has selected jurists for the 2023 PR Lions.

Of the 290 experts from across 46 markets worldwide who will serve as jury members for the festival, 10 public relations leaders will judge the PR Lions entries.

Ketchum CEO of global markets Jo-ann Robertson will lead the jurists as PR Lions jury president.

Edelman’s global chief creative officer Judy John served as PR Lions jury president in 2022.

Other global jury members include FleishmanHillard head of creative strategy Brian Melarkey and BCW global chief creative officer Fede Garcia.

Joining them are Hill+Knowlton Strategies global head of content and publishing Vikki Chowney from the U.S., Edelman global creative director Andre Simon from Canada, X3M Ideas MD Adenike Odutola from Zambia, PROS CEO Daniela Gracicar from Brazil, MSL China MD Liza Shang, Achtung! chief creative officer Michael Ohanian from Germany and The Weber Shandwick Collective CEO of Weber Shandwick India Valerie Pinto.

The international work will be judged, awarded and celebrated at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, taking place June 19-23.

The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions jury as well as the Shortlisting jury will be announced at a later date.

At the 2022 festival, Dentsu Creative Bengaluru won agency of the year, Ogilvy won network of the year and WPP won most creative company of the year.