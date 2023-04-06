Patrick Sandusky joins Chicago Bulls as comms head

The “lifetime Bulls fan” is overseeing comms strategy for the entire franchise.

CHICAGO: The Chicago Bulls have hired Patrick Sandusky as VP of communications, a newly created role, effective May 1.

Reporting to Bulls’ EVP of brand public affairs Susan Goodenow, Sandusky will manage all basketball and business communication, and lead communications efforts and strategy for the entire organization.

For Sandusky, a “lifetime Bulls fan and Chicago guy,” the move naturally “made a lot of sense.”

“I was blown away by the people and their commitment to culture and corporate reputation,” Sandusky said, adding he will oversee a team of roughly eight staffers.

Sandusky most recently served as SVP and head of PR and comms at sportsbook PointsBet, reporting to chief executive Johnny Aitken. He also oversaw the company’s responsible gaming team and initiatives.

“PointsBet wishes [Sandusky] well on this fantastic new opportunity,” a PointsBet spokesperson said via email.

Josh Kun, director of comms at PointsBet, is replacing Sandusky.

Prior to PointsBet, Sandusky worked as SVP and head of PR for Madison Square Garden Sports Corporation and chief comms and public affairs officer for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Earlier in his career, Sandusky spent a decade at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, leading the global account team on London’s successful bid for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Beijing 2008 organizing committee.

Sandusky was also a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2012.