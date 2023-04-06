System1 boosts ad effectiveness measurement capabilities

Test Your Ad measures the emotional response to creative and assigns an ad a star rating.

by Natasha Bach Added 1 hour ago

The expansion tests audio ads for radio and streaming services. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

MARINA DEL REY, CA: Market research company System1 is expanding its advertising effectiveness measurement capabilities, adding audio testing to its Test Your Ad platform.

Test Your Ad has been available for video and image-based paid media, but this expansion means advertisers can use the tool to test audio ads for use across radio and streaming services, including podcasts and music-streaming apps. Test Your Ad allows users to predict and improve the effectiveness of their advertising by measuring an audience's response.

The expansion allows users to upload a prototype of an audio ad in MP3 format to the platform and test it among a chosen population, either using the general population or a target audience. Test Your Ad measures the emotional response to the creative and assigns the ad a star rating from 1 to 5.9, which is based on the ad's ability to drive market-share growth.

Other measurements include a spike rating, which determines the ad's short-term sales potential, and a fluency rating, which looks at brand recognition. Users can also opt to include a guidance add-on from System1's team, in which they provide feedback on the ad and how to improve its effectiveness.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

TikTok creators won't be totally left in the dark if the app is banned, say experts. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Meta’s Reels is building a home for TikTok refugees

Dailey joined Allison in 2022.

ESG isn’t changing, but how we talk about it will

Longtime sports PR executive Patrick Sandusky.

Patrick Sandusky joins Chicago Bulls as comms head

The expansion tests audio ads for radio and streaming services. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

System1 boosts ad effectiveness measurement capabilities

Two-hundred people called the hotline before the campaign explained it.

Why the Minnesota Health Department took its anti-vaping campaign in a very uncool direction

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The PR Week: 4.6.2023 - Jonathan Rosen, BerlinRosen

The PR Week: 4.6.2023 - Jonathan Rosen, BerlinRosen

How Denny’s hijacked the daylight saving time conversation

How Denny’s hijacked the daylight saving time conversation

Golin adds two new positions to Chicago leadership team

Golin adds two new positions to Chicago leadership team

Wilkins has worked at Nike for 17 years.

KeJuan Wilkins to replace Nigel Powell as Nike comms head