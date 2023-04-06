System1 boosts ad effectiveness measurement capabilities

MARINA DEL REY, CA: Market research company System1 is expanding its advertising effectiveness measurement capabilities, adding audio testing to its Test Your Ad platform.

Test Your Ad has been available for video and image-based paid media, but this expansion means advertisers can use the tool to test audio ads for use across radio and streaming services, including podcasts and music-streaming apps. Test Your Ad allows users to predict and improve the effectiveness of their advertising by measuring an audience's response.

The expansion allows users to upload a prototype of an audio ad in MP3 format to the platform and test it among a chosen population, either using the general population or a target audience. Test Your Ad measures the emotional response to the creative and assigns the ad a star rating from 1 to 5.9, which is based on the ad's ability to drive market-share growth.

Other measurements include a spike rating, which determines the ad's short-term sales potential, and a fluency rating, which looks at brand recognition. Users can also opt to include a guidance add-on from System1's team, in which they provide feedback on the ad and how to improve its effectiveness.