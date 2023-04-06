Resources

Up next:

TikTok creators won't be totally left in the dark if the app is banned, say experts. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Meta’s Reels is building a home for TikTok refugees

Dailey joined Allison in 2022.

ESG isn’t changing, but how we talk about it will

Longtime sports PR executive Patrick Sandusky.

Patrick Sandusky joins Chicago Bulls as comms head

The expansion tests audio ads for radio and streaming services. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

System1 boosts ad effectiveness measurement capabilities

Two-hundred people called the hotline before the campaign explained it.

Why the Minnesota Health Department took its anti-vaping campaign in a very uncool direction

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The PR Week: 4.6.2023 - Jonathan Rosen, BerlinRosen

The PR Week: 4.6.2023 - Jonathan Rosen, BerlinRosen

How Denny’s hijacked the daylight saving time conversation

How Denny’s hijacked the daylight saving time conversation

Golin adds two new positions to Chicago leadership team

Golin adds two new positions to Chicago leadership team

Wilkins has worked at Nike for 17 years.

KeJuan Wilkins to replace Nigel Powell as Nike comms head