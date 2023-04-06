KeJuan Wilkins to replace Nigel Powell as Nike comms head

Powell is retiring from the role this summer. Wilkins (pictured) is a 17-year Nike veteran.

BEAVERTON, OR: Nike’s longtime EVP and chief communications officer, Nigel Powell, is retiring this summer and will be replaced by KeJuan Wilkins.

Wilkins, currently the company’s VP of enterprise communications, will lead all global corporate, consumer and employee communications for Nike, Inc. and report to president and CEO John Donahoe. The leadership change is effective June 1, according to a Nike statement.

Wilkins has worked at Nike for 17 years, most recently leading corporate and employee communications globally. He previously led communications for Nike’s North America geography and the Jordan Brand. Before Nike, Wilkins held roles in the athletic footwear industry and with the New York Knicks.

Powell joined Nike in 1999 and held leadership positions in EMEA and North America before taking on responsibility for global communications. Prior to Nike, Powell worked at Edelman in Brussels, representing and advising clients on the World Trade Organization, European Union relations, corporate reputation, issues management and global media relations.

Last year, Powell was inducted into PRWeek’s Hall of Fame. He has also been a PRWeek Power List honoree several times, most recently in 2021.